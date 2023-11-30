VICTORINOX NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES VICE PRESIDENT SALES COMMERCIAL CUTLERY

MONROE, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife™, has named Greg Stak the Vice President Sales Commercial Cutlery. Greg will report to Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. Stak comes to Victorinox with over twenty-five years of relevant experience and will focus on growth within foodservice for Victorinox Commercial Cutlery and Meat Processing as well as Victorinox's sister company, Epicurean.

"We are thrilled to have Greg leading our Commercial Cutlery division," said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "Greg has a proven track record in the foodservice industry, and we are delighted to have his expertise in the Victorinox family."

Most recently Stak served as Vice President of sales for ACP, INC. where he was responsible for worldwide sales, successfully exceeding sales and profitability targets each year and establishing new client accounts. Prior to ACP, INC. Stak was VP of Sales at HC Duke, showing success in account growth in a very competitive landscape. His core strengths in leading sales teams and new business development will be influential in his path forward at Victorinox.

"I have been a customer and fan of Victorinox my entire life," said Greg Stak. "It is an exciting, 360° moment in my career to be leading the Commercial Cutlery Division at Victorinox."

Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2022, the company with its more than 2 200 employees generated sales of CHF 426 million.

