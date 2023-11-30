Tap4Fun launches Age of Apes on Aptoide

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap4Fun, the leading mobile game publisher, has forged a strategic partnership with Aptoide, the premier alternative app store, to integrate Tap4Fun's widely acclaimed mobile game, Age of Apes, boasting more than 35M downloads overall, into Aptoide's Catappult distribution platform.

The integration aims to leverage Aptoide's extensive global user base of over 150 million monthly active users, enabling Aptoide users to seamlessly access Tap4Fun's array of games directly from the Aptoide app store.

Tap4Fun, known for its engaging game development, has earned a reputation as an innovative game company. With a portfolio that extends beyond Age of Apes to include popular titles such as Kiss of War, Brutal Age, Invasion, Brutal Age and Galaxy Empire, Tap4Fun will be able to leverage the partnership with Aptoide to introduce its diverse gaming experiences to a broader, global audience.

Stan, the CEO of Tap4Fun, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Aptoide. "We are thrilled to partner with Aptoide to bring Age of Apes to a new, global audience. Aptoide's global reach aligns with our commitment to providing players with top-tier gaming experiences. We look forward to working closely with Aptoide to extend the accessibility of our games to players around the world".

Aptoide's CEO Paulo Trezentos echoed the sentiment, underlining the comprehensive nature of the partnership. "Tap4Fun's position as a leading game company, combined with our global user base, creates a synergy that will benefit both companies and our users. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering a diverse range of high-quality games to our global audience".

The partnership between Tap4Fun and Aptoide marks a strategic alignment aimed at delivering an extensive and diverse gaming experience to a global audience. With the integration of Tap4Fun's Age of Apes with Catappult, both companies are moving one step further to expanding a secure, efficient and open distribution ecosystem for mobile gamers worldwide.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the game-changing app distribution and payment processing platform. Available on multiple channels including Android, Web, TV, automotive and iPhone, it has over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Aptoide also offers OEMs and telecoms the opportunity to have their own app store based on an API or co-brand solution.

About Catappult

Catappult, the ground-breaking distribution platform from Aptoide and Digital Turbine, is the one-stop shop for Android developers to connect with multiple app stores and other global distribution channels - such as Aptoide, Xiaomi, OPPO and many more. With 430+ million users, it offers the industry's easiest integration and comprehensive services, like user acquisition, marketing, localization and support.

