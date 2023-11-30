New CrossMod® Neighborhood to Open in London, Kentucky, Bringing Quality, Attainable Homeownership to Individuals and Families

Off-Site Built Housing Neighborhood Showcases How Zoning Changes Can Increase Inventory of Affordable Homes

LONDON, Ky., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, broke ground on a new neighborhood of stylish single-family homes in London, Kentucky. The neighborhood, The Villages of North Laurel, will include 53 Clayton Built® CrossMod® homes . Four area Clayton-owned home centers are working with local contractors to complete the development: Clayton Homes® of London, Clayton Homes of Corbin, Oakwood Homes of London and Freedom Homes of London.

Rendering of a Clayton CrossMod home for The Villages of North Laurel. CrossMod homes seamlessly blend off-site built housing with site-built elements, like elevated roof pitches, garages, porches, interior finishes and foundations. (PRNewswire)

CrossMod homes are built to HUD code, or the Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards, and seamlessly blend off-site built housing with site-built elements, like elevated roof pitches, garages, porches, interior finishes and foundations. These features allow a CrossMod home to be appraised alongside site-built homes and other CrossMod homes, meaning homeowners can achieve wealth building opportunities, such as the appreciation of their home's value. CrossMod homes are also eligible for conventional financing programs.

The CrossMod neighborhood is expected to spur changes to London's zoning policies. Randall Weddle, Mayor of London, has established a task force to advance zoning legislation in the city of London, an effort that could create more homeownership opportunities by allowing off-site built homes in the city limits.

"I am thrilled to partner with Clayton to bring CrossMod homes to London and Laurel County to make housing more accessible for families in our community. Our community is proud and excited to witness Clayton's commitment to investing in our community's future," said Weddle. "This initiative marks a significant step towards making homeownership more attainable and advancing our city's zoning policies. With the newly created task force, we can work together with Clayton to open doors for many to own their first homes, enhancing the quality of life in our beloved community."

Individuals and families in America face a real need for attainable housing due to low inventory and high demand. CrossMod homes can create more housing opportunities for potential home buyers across the nation by increasing home inventory at scale. CrossMod homes are built inside climate-controlled home building facilities and finished on-site, often resulting in a quicker, more efficient building process.

All homes in The Villages of North Laurel will be eBuilt™ , meaning they are built to the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications. eBuilt homes are estimated to save homeowners up to 50% on annual energy costs1, providing homeowners a low cost of ownership over the lifetime of their home.

"CrossMod is an example of a unique solution to the lack of attainable homes, an issue that prevents many Americans from achieving homeownership," said Jerry Tackett, Clayton Homes Regional Vice President. "With CrossMod, we can quickly provide beautiful, quality homes to more families who want a home to call their own. Homes in the Villages of North Laurel will be ready for families next summer."

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

