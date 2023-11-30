Classic Christmas Character Inflatables Deliver Festive Vibes All Day Long

Very Merry 3.5-ft to 7-ft Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread holiday cheer with a jolly array of classic Gemmy Christmas inflatables. Available in-store and online at Walmart, you'll find the perfect style that says "Christmas" to you.

3.5-ft to 4-ft Christmas Icons



Santa: Extending a friendly wave, this cheery Santa wears his red suit, printed with a fun cable-knit pattern.

Snowman: Styled with adorable twig arms, this little snowman wears a dashing top hat and a cozy red scarf.

Gingerbread Girl: White frosting and colorful sprinkles decorate this sweet gingerbread girl with a bow and eyelashes.

Christmas Tree: A whimsical white-and-green printed knit pattern makes this decorated Christmas tree an eye-catching stand out.

Toy Soldier: Outfitted in a blue, red, and gold uniform, the regal toy soldier's hat is adorned with a fancy gold holly berry accent.

Gnome: Playfully hiding under his tall hat, this gnome wears traditional red and green Christmas colors.

Elf Boy: The joyful elf boy wears a classic elf suit and smiles happily, ready to celebrate the holiday season.

3.5-ft Christmas Animals

Reindeer: Cute antlers and a charming plaid scarf make this endearing reindeer a perfect addition to any display.

Penguin: Styled in a cheery stance, this cute penguin wears in a Santa hat and buffalo plaid scarf.

Cardinal: A timeless Christmas symbol, the vibrant red cardinal dons a black and white bowtie and embodies the spirit of the season.

6.5-ft to 7-ft Christmas Icons

Santa: Standing tall in his red suit with a wavy white beard, Santa holds his hand in a welcoming pose.

Snowman: Styled with icy blue and red accents, this smiling snowman beams with joy and holds a candy cane.

Christmas Tree: The classic Christmas tree features three snowy layers, colorful metallic ornaments, and a star topper.

Gnome: Holding a giant candy cane and wearing a wintry blue knit print, this gnome is adorably festive and fun.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

