NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To build off of the huge success of its Fifth Avenue store, Paris Saint-Germain and its partners, Fanatics and Lids, will be moving to a larger, more premium location at 535 5th Ave, New York City on December 15. The previous store at the previous address closed on November 25 and will reopen at the new location which, at 5,200 square feet, will provide consumers with expanded opportunities and serve as the largest Club store in the world.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN STORE IN NEW YORK CITY TO RELOCATE TO NEW AND EXPANDED 5TH AVENUE LOCATION (PRNewswire)

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer, Paris Saint-Germain: "We are very pleased with the welcome we have received from New Yorkers since our establishment in 2022. We look forward to welcoming them to an even larger and more innovative store in December, still located on the iconic 5th Ave. This expansion reflects the success of the Paris Saint-Germain brand and the original boutique development strategy we are implementing worldwide."

Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, stated, "The decision to open an expanded version of our Fifth Avenue store was an easy one as we wanted to create an elevated space that provided customers with an unparalleled retail experience that is signature of our Club stores. This new store will be the largest to date, a premier destination that will offer unique licensed sports gear, headwear, and accessories guaranteed to appeal to our diverse shoppers. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Paris Saint-Germain to create first-of-its-kind retail stores."

The opening of this new PSG Boutique in New York is part of the Club's innovative global merchandising partnership with Fanatics announced in 2020 which see retailing giant Lids operate PSG stores worldwide. It is a new step for Paris Saint-Germain's international development after successfully opening stores in the US – Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami – as well as in some of the most iconic cultural capitals in the world such as Seoul, Tokyo, London and Doha.

The new store will feature an extensive product assortment of team jerseys, headwear, accessories, with a full range of Nike and Jordan teamwear, one-of-a-kind collabs, fashion collections and NY-inspired Paris Saint-Germain designs exclusively available at the new location. This one-stop destination for Paris Saint-Germain fans in NYC and those traveling from all over the world, will get to experience a customization station, a signature feature present in many Lids retail locations for fans to further personalize their Paris Saint-Germain gear on-site. In addition, collectibles such as exclusive signed game and non-game jerseys as well as other team items will be available for purchase.

ABOUT PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful club in France and one of the top clubs in European elite. Since 2011, it has been owned by Qatar Sports Investment and has achieved fantastic results both on and off the pitch. The club has won a national record of 11 French titles and 48 trophies since its creation, including an impressive 30 trophies since 2011. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players over the years, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Messi, and currently boasts some of the best players in the world. The club has a large and growing community of social media followers, with over 200 million followers, making it one of the largest in world sport. Paris Saint-Germain is a forward-thinking club that has added an eSports team to its men's football, women's football, handball, and judo teams. The club is also committed to giving back to the community and has significantly increased funding for its Foundation/Endowment Fund with the aim of developing far-reaching programs for disadvantaged young people.

ABOUT FANATICS

Fanatics is building a leading global digital sports platform. The company ignites the passions of global sports fans and maximises the presence and reach for hundreds of sports partners globally by offering innovative products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect and Bet.

Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform.

Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans, a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, teams, players associations, athletes, celebrities, colleges, and college conferences.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.

ABOUT LIDS

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico through almost 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN STORE IN NEW YORK CITY TO RELOCATE TO NEW AND EXPANDED 5TH AVENUE LOCATION (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lids