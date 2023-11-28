TESLA SCIENCE CENTER AT WARDENCLYFFE DAMAGED BY SERIOUS FIRE

SITE OF LAST REMAINING LABORATORY OF ICONIC INVENTOR NIKOLA TESLA

CENTER LAUNCHES $3-MILLION EMERGENCY FIRE RESTORATION FUND DRIVE

SHOREHAM, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21.

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, Shoreham, NY, the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21, 2023. To help cover fire remediation costs, the Center has launched an international, $3-million Indiegogo fundraising campaign called the (PRNewswire)

Situated on a 16.5-acre site on Long Island in New York, the multi-building facility – listed on the National Historic Register -- is undergoing a thorough assessment by engineers and local officials to determine the full extent of fire-related damages.

To help cover fire remediation costs, the Center has launched an international, $3-million Indiegogo fundraising campaign called the "Mission Rebuild" fund. (https://igg.me/at/MissionRebuildTSCW)

More than 100 firefighters, from seventeen local fire departments and ambulance corps, had responded to the blaze, which was fully extinguished the next morning.

Center officials had been preparing to commence a $20-million restoration and redevelopment of the historic laboratory complex. The $3-million Indiegogo "Mission Rebuild" fund will be separate from the in-place redevelopment drive.

"Everyone associated with Tesla Science Center owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the many heroic first responders for their extraordinary courage and determination," said TSCW Executive Director Marc Alessi. "We are immensely grateful for the commitment and bravery of our local firefighters."

The extent of damage is now being assessed by TSCW's site engineer, the laboratory's historical architect, a structural engineering firm, and multiple local agencies. Their analysis will help determine the fire's specific impact on restoration plans.

"While we were poised to begin a significant renovation and restoration project," Mr. Alessi said, "construction had not yet commenced, sparing us from additional complexities at this stage."

Mr. Alessi expressed relief that the overall structural integrity of the building, dating back to 1901, seemed to have largely withstood the fire's effects.

"The public's support and understanding in these challenging times are invaluable," Mr. Alessi said. "If you've been inspired by Tesla 's life and career, you can take action by participating in our Indiegogo 'Mission Rebuild' fundraising initiative.

"Together, we will navigate this crisis and emerge stronger, honoring the legacy of Nikola Tesla and the spirit of innovation, determination, and resiliency that this center embodies."

Nikola Tesla was the inventor of the motor that distributes alternating current (AC) electricity, and many other innovations. AC electricity serves as the basis for the power grid system, which in turn allowed for the introduction of wi-fi, radio, remote controls, and robotics.

For ongoing updates and further information, please visit www.teslasciencecenter.org.

About Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) is the last remaining laboratory of Nikola Tesla. TSCW first acquired the 16.5-acre property -- designed by renowned architect Stanford White -- and then initiated a restoration and redevelopment process. The restoration will transform the former working laboratory into a global innovation center, an educational facility, and a museum.

