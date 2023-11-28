Arcadis Partners with the California Data Collaborative to Launch HydroNET Project, Revolutionizing Water Management and Sustainability Across California

Innovative Public-Private Partnership brings sustainable solutions, enhanced resilience and data-driven decision making to California's water future

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, is pleased to announce its partnership with California Data Collaborative (CaDC) to address water management and sustainability challenges across the state of California by using Arcadis' innovative water management and service platform HydroNET.

The first of its kind collaboration will incorporate integrated, data-centric solutions to decision making on the state's most pressing water and climate impact issues, while tailoring the technology of HydroNET to meet the unique needs of California.

Tanya McCoy-Caretti, National Growth Director, US Resilience Water at Arcadis, said: "The HydroNET venture represents a milestone in the quest for more sustainable and efficient water management. With the combined expertise of Arcadis, the CaDC and the CaDC members, it is poised to become a catalyst for positive change in the state's water landscape, setting a new standard for innovative, data-driven water solutions."

HyrdoNET is a cloud-based, decision support platform designed to better anticipate extreme weather conditions by bringing together relevant data sources and increasing water intelligence through data science and modeling. The state-of-the art technology will empower CaDC, water utilities, industries and agricultural communities with real-time data for better decision-making during droughts and other extreme weather events.

Additionally, HydroNET will use a forward-looking approach to safeguarding water resources and optimal water usage by incorporating IoT sensors and its cloud-based platform to create a robust network for water data collection and analysis.

Joone Lopez, General Manager of the Moulton Niguel Water District and founding member of the CaDC, said: "We're continuously investing in our infrastructure, staff, and communities, striving for greater impact. When companies approach us with innovations, I always ask, 'How can we collaborate?' Arcadis quickly understood our vision. By partnering with them and their HydroNET tool, we're poised to hit a home run for water resilience in California, propelling us toward a sustainable water future."

Chris Tull, Project Manager for the CaDC, said: "In my daily role, I facilitate the design and management of data infrastructure to enable us to analyze water usage data from millions of Californians and support our member utilities. I am very excited to work with Arcadis to enhance the service through HydroNET. Together, we're elevating the support we offer our members, marking a significant step toward more efficient and informed water management."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in gross revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA DATA COLLABORATIVE

CaDC is a small but mighty non-profit, its members are water agencies in California who share the costs to create software, tools, and resources using their own private data and open-source data to make informed decisions for resilient water management. https://www.californiadatacollaborative.org/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Arcadis