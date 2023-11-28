Alside® Introduces Four Charming Coastal Colors

Available in Southeast Markets to Bring Beachside Beauty Home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alside,® a leading manufacturer and distributor of exterior building products, has introduced four new colors in its popular Coventry® vinyl siding and Architectural Classics® vinyl shake product lines to meet the increasing demand for vibrant and beach-inspired finishes in coastal markets in the Southeast.

The expanded color collection, available for Coventry 5" Vinyl Siding and Architectural Classics 7" Traditional Shake, offers a range of beautiful and durable siding options for homeowners looking to enhance their curb appeal. From Cottage Yellow to Sand Bar, Dune Grass and Sea Mist, these new beachy colors aim to provide homeowners in select markets with even more opportunities to express their personal style and make a statement while offering virtually maintenance-free exterior cladding.

The nature-inspired palette pairs easily with crisp whites, soft tones or saturated shades for a charming seaside exterior design. The new coastal colors include:

Cottage Yellow , a warm and inviting shade, brings a touch of sunshine to any home exterior. It pairs beautifully with both traditional and contemporary architectural styles, adding a timeless charm to the overall look.

Sand Bar , a sophisticated neutral tone, complements a variety of exterior colors and textures. Its subtle hue creates a calming and elegant ambiance, making it an excellent choice for homeowners seeking a refined and classic look. A ® on behalf of Alside, found 40% of America homeowners would choose a timeless neutral if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2024. , a sophisticated neutral tone, complements a variety of exterior colors and textures. Its subtle hue creates a calming and elegant ambiance, making it an excellent choice for homeowners seeking a refined and classic look. A recent national survey conducted by The Harris Pollon behalf of Alside, found 40% of America homeowners would choose a timeless neutral if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2024.

Dune Grass , a refreshing and natural green shade, creates a sense of harmony with the surrounding environment.

Sea Mist, a cool and serene blue shade, evokes a sense of tranquility and relaxation. It is a popular choice for homeowners who want to create a peaceful oasis and a welcoming atmosphere.

"We understand the importance of choosing the right colors for a home's exterior while also considering the siding's durability and strength," said Chase Creighton, Alside Business Director, Vinyl & Composite Cladding. "With the introduction of these four new colors, we are providing homeowners with options to reflect the serene aesthetic and charm of coastal towns. Our siding will provide a beautiful, low-maintenance finish that will hold up to years of exposure to wind, sun, rain, and other harsh outdoor elements."

Coventry vinyl siding is known for its exceptional durability, low maintenance and resistance to harsh weather conditions. It recreates the beauty of freshly painted wood siding but without the time-consuming upkeep. The high-performance vinyl color won't chip, flake or blister like painted surfaces and won't rot or warp due to moisture. There's no need for costly scraping or repainting.

The Architectural Classics line is created from molds taken from actual cedar shakes to ensure a realistic, rough-sawn cedar texture appearance that's also built to withstand challenging weather. Homeowners can rest assured they can spend less time on upkeep and more time enjoying life.

The new colors are currently available through Alside supply centers in Florida (Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando markets), Georgia (Savannah), North Carolina (Wilmington and Raleigh), South Carolina (Conway, Charleston) and Virginia (Virginia Beach and Newport News).

For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside distributes a variety of windows, siding and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

