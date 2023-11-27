SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Acelyrin Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Acelyrin, Inc. ("Acelyrin") (NASDAQ: SLRN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Acelyrin, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acelyrin-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56679&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Acelyrin includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep, the Company's lead product candidate, was less effective in treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep's clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company's business prospects post-initial public offering; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 16, 2024

Aggrieved Acelyrin investors only have until January 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong