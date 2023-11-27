The Marco's Pizza Foundation Encourages Guests to Top their Order with Generosity this Giving Tuesday

Consumers can round-up or add a $1, $3, or $5 donation to Help Combat Childhood Hunger

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, The Marco's Pizza Foundation is proud to announce the continuation of the foundation's initiative launched earlier this year that encourages customers to "top off" their meals, in support of various community organizations and to help fight childhood hunger. Today, one in five children face hunger in America* and this giving season, customers' donations can aid in the effort to end childhood hunger when they add a "Generosity Topping" to their orders.

The Marco’s Pizza Foundation introduces new “Generosity Topping” TV spot by advertising agency OKRP to encourage customers to support the efforts of No Kid Hungry, timed to Giving Tuesday. (PRNewswire)

The new "Generosity Topping" will be debuted via a national TV spot created by OKRP where kids playfully debate the ultimate pizza topping, with generosity reigning supreme. When placing an order at Marco's, customers can top off their purchase by rounding up or contributing $1, $3 or $5 towards various community organizations, which includes the foundation's partnership with No Kid Hungry**.

"With the introduction of the 'Generosity Topping' initiative, we hope to empower our communities to join us in making a positive difference in the lives of children across the country this holiday season and beyond," says Stephanie Moseley, president, Board of Directors for The Marco's Pizza Foundation, and a Marco's multi-unit franchise owner. "At Marco's, we believe that everyone should have access to a nutritious meal, especially our children. By partnering with No Kid Hungry, we are taking a stand against childhood hunger, and we invite our customers to join us in this important cause."

To add the "Generosity Topping" to their orders, customers may round up or select their desired donation amount during the checkout process at Marco's stores or on Marcos.com. In addition to supporting community organizations, which align with the foundation's mission, funds that the foundation donates to No Kid Hungry will benefit programs, including school breakfasts, community meals, and after-school programs that help provide meals to children. Since January 2023, The Marco's Pizza Foundation has donated over $213,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry.

"The holiday season is a time for families to honor traditions and gather over a meal, but for the 13 million children affected by childhood hunger, that isn't their reality," says Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry Campaign. "We're excited about the impact Marco's Pizza customers will have on communities through the 'Generosity Topping' initiative and look forward to this year's campaign with The Marco's Pizza Foundation in the fight to end childhood hunger."

ABOUT THE MARCO'S PIZZA FOUNDATION

Inspired by the dedication of store team members and franchisees to their communities and the pure love of feeding people, The Marco's Pizza Foundation was established in 2022. At The Marco's Pizza Foundation, we believe pizza can be a powerful source for good to lift people up whether it's feeding hungry bodies or hungry minds. The brand launched The Marco's Pizza Foundation to help empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: school and education, hunger prevention and nutrition, workforce development and entrepreneurship. For more information on The Marco's Pizza Foundation, please visit https://www.marcos.com/foundation.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

*Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture's, Household Food Security in the United States in 2022

** All donations will go to The Marco's Pizza Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity supporting various community organizations, which will contribute at least $250,000 by 2/29/2024 to No Kid Hungry, where every dollar donated can help provide up to 10 meals for kids.

