Black Friday is Golden for Tieks Fans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks announced its eighth annual limited-edition Black Friday ballet flat - Theia - in an all-new gleaming gold shade, launching Thursday, November 23 at 9pm PST/12am EST. Named after the Greek goddess known for endowing gold with its brilliance and intrinsic value, limited-edition Theia Tieks come in a vibrant gold hue with a metallic foil finish, accompanied by an opulent gold flower topper with gemstone detailing atop the classic Tieks Blue box.

"Theia will make Black Friday golden for Tieks fans," said Kfir Gavrieli, founder and CEO of Tieks. "The annual event is something Tieks supporters and our team look forward to all year. We imagined and created a shoe that represents the spirit of our Tieks community, which adds so much light and value to the world – through the support they constantly show one another and most recently, for our campaigns against terrorism and antisemitism."

Theia Tieks' mesmerizing color and gemstone-clad topper represent the brightness and brilliance of the goddess. The shoes are made from Italian nubuck leather and feature a metallic print, created using foil made in Tuscany. The soft leather is drum-dyed, adorned with a gold foil print, and washed again to create the perfect mirrored finish.

Since 2016, the Tieks team has been designing and producing a unique Black Friday shoe – available for four days or while supplies last – to provide something special for their fans. The shoe launches annually at midnight EST and comes with a unique card and Tieks box topper, which are highly anticipated as well. Although the campaign runs for four days, Tieks' limited-edition flats typically sell out within hours and sell for multiples of the retail price on online resale sites.

The Black Friday shoe is one of Tieks' biggest style launches of the year and has grown in popularity since its inception. Every year, thousands of fans attempt to guess the color and style while eagerly anticipating the midnight release and the chance to purchase the highly sought-after ballet flat.

The inaugural Black Friday release occurred when Tieks announced its Metallic Champagne flats by inviting fans to a Champagne-themed party and made the shoe available exclusively to party invitees between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Kfir Gavrieli, with the encouragement of customers and fans, decided to make the four-day shoe an annual tradition. Gavrieli wanted the Tieks community to have the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind shoe that is unique to the brand and its offerings.

Experience the brilliance of Theia while supplies last now at Tieks.

About Tieks:

Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

