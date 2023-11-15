ZHANG FINANCIAL HAS BEEN RANKED #6 IN THE NATION ON FORBES' LIST OF AMERICA'S TOP RIA FIRMS FOR 2023

PORTAGE, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Financial, a leading fee-only wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked #6 in the nation on Forbes' list of America's Top RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) Firms for 2023.* With over 15,000 RIAs in the nation, we are excited and proud to be in the #6 position. Zhang Financial is also the highest ranked firm on the list that is free from conflicts of interest that arise from selling proprietary products, engaging in principal trading, third party payments, revenue sharing, receiving commissions, kick-backs, or soft dollars.

Zhang Financial (PRNewswire)

Established over three decades ago, Zhang Financial has developed into a prominent industry leader under the direction of its Founder and President, Charles Zhang, CFP®. Zhang Financial's comprehensive, fee-only strategy is built upon an academic, evidence-based investment philosophy aimed at providing the highest probability of success.

Charles, who provides personalized investment recommendations to every client in our firm, has been ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation by Barron's on their list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2023.* For the past five years, Charles has either held the #1 or #2 position on the list.

Charles attributes the main reason for the success of Zhang Financial, now with more than $5 billion in assets under management, to its fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client's financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com

*As reported in Barron's October 11, 2023 and September 15, 2023. Please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

