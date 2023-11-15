GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS® AND KEVIN COSTNER ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP AND COFFEE INNOVATION 

The beloved coffee brand and the Film and Television Icon to release

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® is proud to unveil an exciting new collaboration with renowned Academy Award Winner Kevin Costner to craft a series of freshly inspired coffee blends. The first variety, Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner, is a bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West and will be available next month.

"Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined," shared Kevin Costner.

Costner worked directly with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team to craft a layered and complex flavor profile grounded in his personal coffee taste. Together, Costner and the brand wanted to create a coffee that was bold and balanced, offering a unique and appealing flavor that caters to a wide range of coffee lovers. In addition, the coffee needed to be able to serve as a base of Costner's favorite drink, a Café Mocha. The resulting variety—Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner—has a smooth yet robust flavor profile, alive with earthy, smoky flavors.

"Kevin is an icon both on-and-off the screen," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether he is creating and sharing stories through film and television or working on environmental conservation, he goes all in on his passions. We are thrilled to partner with him and to co-create a blend that celebrates a dedication to our crafts."

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has a longstanding commitment to responsible sourcing to help support the future of coffee and the farming communities that grow it. Along with Costner, the brand shares a mutual passion for giving back to farming communities and both actively invest in organizations supporting sustainable agriculture. To celebrate the partnership, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is donating $100,000 to Root Capital , a non-profit organization which invests in agricultural enterprises to build more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient rural communities. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has been a partner of Root Capital for more than 20 years, and with the brand's support, Root Capital has delivered financing and critical advisory services to coffee cooperatives to help them grow into sustainable businesses. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is proud to expand this partnership with the release of Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner.

The partnership is supported by an integrated marketing campaign starring Kevin Costner, which is the first brand campaign for him in 30 years. The advertising spot reinforces why this partnership came to life, highlighting its foundation in shared values related to passion and quality – while having fun with "Collaboration Culture."

Costner added, "The Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team's unwavering dedication to responsible sourcing and great tasting coffee made this an authentic partnership for me. To be able to harness this passion is something I'm incredibly grateful for. And we have some more great things coming that I think everyone's really going to like."

Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner will be available online via Keurig.com starting December 18, 2023, and in select retailers nationwide beginning January 2024. Consumers who sign up now via www.Keurig.com/gmcr-costner will be among the first to hear news on the coffee's availability and can learn more about how the collaboration came together.

For more information and to get a first glance at the partnership visit Costner's official Instagram page and follow along on the @greenmtncoffee social channels to stay updated on some upcoming exciting announcements.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. The corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com .

About Root Capital

Root Capital is a social impact investor that provides financing and business training to agricultural enterprises in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Since 1999, we have loaned $1.9B to more than 800 businesses that are too big for microloans but too small for commercial lenders, and have trained twice as many. As these agricultural businesses succeed and scale, they become engines of impact for their local communities, raising incomes, creating jobs, empowering women and young people, preserving vulnerable ecosystems, and building rural prosperity. Learn more at rootcapital.org

