USR Holdings Opens Mental Health Center in Treasure Coast Florida

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the recent opening of the new private mental health treatment center facility as the first of its kind in the Treasure Coast area and is accepting new patients.

Onyx Behavioral Health's mission is to create a safe and welcoming environment where people can begin their path to recovery, receive the care they need, and find hope and strength in their journey toward better mental health.

The state-of-the-art treatment facility is designed to provide essential support, resources, and hope for individuals on their journey to mental wellness. The facility offers comprehensive services including individual customized counseling, group therapy, psychiatric care, holistic healing, medication management and wellness support.

"We are proud to be a part of the Treasure Coast community and look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families who are seeking to improve their mental well-being," says Samuel Kesaris, CEO of USR Holdings, the parent company of Onyx Behavioral Health. "We are committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and providing a supportive and caring environment for those in need."

Onyx Behavioral Health is the newest facility of USR Holdings, a behavioral health holding company that has specialized in substance abuse treatment for almost 10 years. The parent company owns and operates several other facilities including Amethyst Recovery Center, The Freedom Center, VBH Kentucky, and Ignite Recovery Center. Onyx Behavioral Health is the first mental health facility in the USR Holdings portfolio.

For more information about Onyx Behavioral Health please visit their website at www.onyxbh.com or contact at 888-242-5716.

About USR Holdings LLC:

USR Holdings is a behavioral health holding company headquartered in Port Saint Lucie, FL. The holding company owns and operates several primary mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities in Florida, Maryland, and Kentucky. USR Holdings is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and communities by providing high-quality behavioral health services. To learn more please visit www.usrholdings.com .

