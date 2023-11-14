DataBank Purchases 85 Acres of Land in Northern Virginia for New Data Center Campus

New campus will support up to 1.4M square feet data center space and 192 MW of power to meet unprecedented demand for colocation of A.I., hyperscale, and enterprise workloads.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced that it has acquired 85 acres of land in Culpeper, Virginia, dramatically expanding its capacity and ability it to meet growing demand in the region for data center space and power over the next decade.

The 85 acres of land DataBank has acquired in Culpeper will become home to the new "Culpeper Campus" hosting up to three 2-story data centers that would add 1.4M gross square feet of space. The site will also include a 300MW onsite sub-station from Dominion Energy capable of delivering 192MW of critical IT power when fully deployed. Culpeper, which has rapidly become an attractive addition to the Northern Virginia data center market, has also designated the DataBank location as one of only a handful of sites in the city considered a "technology zone" eligible for tax incentives.

This announcement is DataBank's second in the last two weeks following its recent acquisition of a 95 acre campus in the Atlanta market. When fully developed, the two new campuses will add 2.4M square feet of gross data center space and 312 MW of power to DataBank's portfolio, nearly doubling its current 2.7M square feet and 375MW of power.

"Northern Virginia continues to be one of the most important data center markets in the world," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "As the market continues to grow, we expect data center development to expand southward, and Culpepper is an ideal location given the plentiful land, utility capacity, and existing fiber and data center infrastructure in the region."

The new campus, and the facilities ultimately built upon them, will leverage DataBank's recently announced Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) which will ensure capacity can be quickly deployed to meet the wide-ranging sustainability and performance requirements of all customers including enterprises, Hyperscale cloud providers, and emerging AI applications that need the highest possible power and cooling density.

