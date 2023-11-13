Oprah Winfrey Nominated for 'Pet Penny Challenge' for Pets, Video of Multicultural Children Shouting 'Oprah' Together Appears in New York Times Square

Expected to Lead to Campaigns for Pet-Related Legislation Reforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holding dogs and cats, the children appealed to Oprah Winfrey, saying, 'Oprah, please join us.'

The video surfaced in New York Times Square on November 11th, where children sent a message to Oprah Winfrey, has become a sensation. The children requested that Oprah Winfrey's dog join the pet-exclusive social networking service (SNS) XOOX application, launched on November 11th, based on short-form content challenges.

XOOX operates a system where 1 penny is donated to the XOOX Foundation upon app registration. The foundation plans to use these funds for global campaigns advocating for unified pet-related legislation reforms. XOOX Foundation Chairman Keith Kim stated, "Laws vary from country to country due to differences in race, religion, politics, and culture, but I believe that laws for the protection of companion animals can be unified worldwide." He added, "As pet protection laws are still weak in many countries, through campaigns, I hope that better laws can be created."

Oprah Winfrey is widely known for her exceptional love for her dogs, to the extent of leaving a substantial inheritance for them. As a globally influential talk show host, she has consistently used her voice to advocate for the rightful rights of women and African Americans. Now, there is considerable attention on whether she will respond to the heartfelt wishes of children for their pets by joining the XOOX app, and who she might nominate as the next pet in the upcoming pet challenge.

XOOX is an application operated through pet accounts, not human ones. XOOX provides a service function that analyzes the patterns around the eyelids and eyes of pets to register their Face Detection biometric ID and then verify their identification. In XOOX, pets can share their daily lives as the main characters, interact with followers, and become influencers by participating in challenges. Alongside its short-form content application, XOOX has introduced specialized pet applications, including pet-exclusive music, urine diagnostic kits, and games. Additionally, they plan to launch an application integrating pet DNA and MBTI, building on the release of the pet urine diagnostic kit app developed in collaboration with Medical Cloud, a global genetic analysis company based on NGS technology.

