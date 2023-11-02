Surgical Information Sciences Initiates VISION Study to Support Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease Patients

EDINA, Minn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Sciences, a medical device company focused on improved visualization of brain structures for deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery, announced the commencement of its post-market study, the Visualization of the STN and GPi for DBS Surgery in Patients with Parkinson's Disease (VISION Study). This study aims to evaluate the potential of SIS technology in enhancing the accuracy of DBS implant placement for patients battling Parkinson's Disease. The VISION Study will involve the participation of 90 patients across multiple sites, and it represents a significant step in the pursuit of improved treatment for those living with this challenging condition.

Millions of people worldwide are impacted by Parkinson's Disease and it affects their daily lives. DBS has shown promise in managing parkinsonian symptoms, but its success is closely tied to the precision of implant placement within the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi). SIS believes that its cutting-edge visualization technology has the potential to significantly improve the accuracy of this procedure, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Patrick Senatus, a neurosurgeon at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT, commented, "The VISION Study presents an opportunity to assist surgeons and programming physicians in treating patients with Parkinson's Disease. By enhancing visualization, the accuracy of DBS implant placement may be improved through further customizing targeting of therapeutic brain regions. I am enthusiastic about the possibilities that this research holds."

"Today marks a momentous occasion for SIS. We are proud to take the first step toward demonstrating improved outcomes of DBS surgery through patient specific visualization of target structures and lead placement," said Brad Swatfager, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has worked hard to develop this cutting-edge technology, and we look forward to collaborating with healthcare professionals across the country to explore its full potential and improve the experience for physicians and patients."

About Surgical Information Sciences: Surgical Information Sciences has developed software designed to enhance clinical images for the visualization of anatomical structures of the brain. The software applies deep learning models to predict and visualize the shape and location of the structures and is currently cleared by the FDA and has CE Mark.

For more information about Surgical Information Sciences, please visit our website at www.surgicalis.com.

Media Contact: Susan Vnoucek, susan.vnoucek@surgicalis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Surgical Information Sciences