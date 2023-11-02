Evertree Insurance Expands Footprint and Embedded Partnership Capabilities with Acquisition of Prosper Insurance

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance Services, LLC ("Evertree"), a dynamic and fast-growing tech-enabled independent insurance brokerage, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Virginia Beach-based, Prosper Insurance. The transaction, finalized on November 1, 2023, marks a significant milestone in Evertree's strategic growth plan, bringing technology that enables the company to forge embedded partnerships nationwide, bolstering its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, and strengthening the company's ability to deliver exceptional client services.

"Drew Monroe and his 99-person team have dedicated the last decade to developing cutting-edge technology and solutions for their partners and producers," stated Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO of Evertree. "Together, we are well-positioned to seamlessly integrate and invest on top of proven technology into every facet of our operation and extend embedded solutions to partnerships on a national scale. Importantly, we are excited to onboard the exceptional team they've assembled and are confident that as a combined force we will further our effort to become the preeminent personal lines brokerage firm of the future."

"The combination of Prosper Insurance and Evertree is set to redefine industry standards," said Drew Monroe, Founder of Prosper Insurance and Head of Operations and Technology at Evertree. "The integration of our firms will better equip us to provide innovative insurance solutions and a more exceptional client service experience. We look forward to merging our firms' strengths and knowledge to make insurance simpler, more accessible, and tailored to the individual needs of our clients and are confident that our shared mission and core values will result in a truly unique platform within the industry."

Founded in September 2022, Evertree has grown to over 210 employees across the U.S. and established a Midwest, Mountain, and Mid-Atlantic regional footprint to cater to the needs of clients and partnerships in each geography. As a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions, Evertree prides itself on writing insurance with a more personal connection to clients and embracing agents' critical role in all communities.

About Evertree

Evertree is a forward-thinking, technology-driven insurance broker specializing in personal lines. Our unwavering mission is to pioneer the next generation of independent brokers and forge powerful partnerships in the industry. At Evertree, we recruit and empower new brokers while seamlessly integrating strategic alliances into our operations. With a dedicated team of over 200 professionals, licenses covering all 50 states, and the backing of Integrum Holdings, Evertree is well-positioned to serve clients nationwide. Ursula Burns, Co-founder of Integrum serves as the company's Chairwoman. For more information, please visit our website at www.evertree.co/ .

About Prosper Insurance

Prosper Insurance is renowned for its rapid growth and steadfast commitment to its team, values, and clients. As an independent agency, they work with several of the top insurance companies in the industry, providing clients with the best coverage and value tailored to their unique needs. Prosper understands that insurance is complicated, and people don't know who to trust, so they have committed to educating and guiding customers to feel good about their insurance. Prosper has made deep investments in tech-enabling the agency while also delivering a 96% customer satisfaction rating.

