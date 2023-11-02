Clark Atlanta University's Board of Trustees Approves New Five-Year Strategic Plan

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University's Board of Trustees recently approved a new five-year strategic plan, Destination 2028 (2023-2028). Destination 2028 is the University's blueprint for directing the course of the future to preserve the sustainability and long-term health of the institution. The plan will include a transformational shift to achieve positive breakthrough results by altering the organizational culture and mindset.

"We are embarking upon a new vision for Clark Atlanta University that will galvanize near- and long-term foundational goals," said George T. French, Ph.D., President of Clark Atlanta University. "The CAU Administration, in partnership with our Board of Trustees, has identified the urgent issues that must be addressed to fortify our institution. This transformational shift fosters a continuous flow of attention to our mission and goal of equipping our students with transformative educational experiences and high-value engagement. I am looking forward to seeing the collective vision of the Board, Administration, Faculty, Staff, students, and alumni emerge as we build Destination 2028."

Destination 2028 will guide Clark Atlanta University's mission to transform student's lives and prepare them for the future. Consequently, the plan will be actualized using four strategic pillars:

Student Transformation

Academic Transformation

Institutional Transformation

Financial Transformation

This five-year strategic plan will shape the university's culture, create new student resources, and catapult the university's brand and identity appreciably.

