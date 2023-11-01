Synthetica Bio Rebrands as Ryght to Reinforce Company's Commitment to Delivering Trusted Insights to Biopharma Professionals

Ryght is built to support and empower professionals in the biopharma industry to improve efficiency in key areas including clinical trial operations and commercialization.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a privately-held company with a GenAI platform specifically built for professionals in the biopharma industry, today unveiled its new name and branding. Formerly known as Synthetica Bio, Ryght enables users to surface actionable insights from owned data and to generate new documentation based on prior work to drive decision-making in areas such as clinical trial operations and commercial activities. Ryght delivers this through its secure web-based platform, which is currently accepting requests to join the beta program.

Ryght Logo (PRNewswire)

"The name Ryght reflects our focus on providing accurate and reliable insights," said Brian Dranka, Ph.D., Vice President of Product and Marketing at Ryght. "The new name and brand represents a substantial milestone in our evolution since launching earlier this year. Our discussions with industry experts have underscored the biggest challenge with current GenAI tools: they often produce incorrect information. 'Getting it right' is the driving force behind our "why" as a company. We highlighted the 'Y' in Ryght to emphasize our mission to provide our users with the right insights more efficiently."

Ryght has made significant progress since its launch earlier this year. The company secured new capital as a part of a successful seed funding round to support the expansion and continued development of Ryght. Additionally, the company expanded its leadership team with five appointments: John Crupi as Chief Technology Officer, Tyrone Richardson as Chief Commercial Officer, Alexi Polenur as Vice President of Engineering, Brian Dranka, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product and Marketing, and Kirby Bloom as Vice President of Data and AI Engineering.

About Ryght

Ryght is a privately-held healthcare technology company that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma industry. Ryght leverages and optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma clinical and commercial teams. The platform enables life science professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ryght.ai. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

+1 (817) 371-0654

+1 (646) 942-5599

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Harrison.seidner@russopartnersllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ryght