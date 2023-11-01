Rapid-Acting Mental Health Treatment Summit Aims to Lead the Conversation on What's Next in Mental Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainFutures , a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing practical applications of new scientific understanding of the brain, will co-host the upcoming Rapid-Acting Mental Health Treatment 2024 ("RAMHT 2024") an in-person event on January 7th, 2024 in San Francisco. RAMHT 2024 will be jointly led by Dual-boarded Child and Adult Psychiatrist and author of " The Frontier Psychiatrists ," Owen Muir, M.D., and BrainFutures' Executive Director David Esselman.

Most "frontline" treatments for mental health disorders take weeks or even months to become effective, if they work at all, leaving patients waiting for relief. New treatments that work faster are emerging. Many healthcare systems, payers, and even investors are not yet aware of what is coming–and what is already possible.

Hosted on the eve of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, RAMHT 2024 will assemble a roster of highly innovative psychiatric and mental health leaders to discuss rapid-acting treatments that have the potential to revolutionize the delivery of mental healthcare. These treatments encompass a wide range of cutting-edge approaches including psychedelic-assisted therapy, FDA-Breakthrough digital therapeutics like NightWare (an AI-guided medical device for nightmares), and even the FDA-Breakthrough SAINT Neuromodulation System by Magnus Medical, which pairs functional MRI and precise brain stimulation to relieve depression in only 5 days of treatment.

Grady Hannah, CEO at NightWare, and Owen Muir, M.D., found themselves speaking at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting, and the idea for RAMHT 2024 was born.

"These treatments require a whole new way of thinking about mental healthcare because they work more rapidly and powerfully than any of our current models of care anticipated," noted Mr. Hannah.

"The rate of change is faster than we can measure with existing tools, but until you grasp that it can be faster, safer, and more effective, we won't be prepared at the systems level!" adds Dr. Muir. "I've been working on rapid assessments for Opiate Use Disorder with my team at iRxReminder along with Videra Health . The need to understand rapidly is crucial, but our existing tools could not keep up."

David Esselman, co-host of RAMHT 2024, also emphasized the importance of the event. "The mental health landscape is evolving quickly. Stakeholders must come together to explore the potential of rapid-acting treatments. These critical discussions enable us to adjust our expectations to what is possible. With that shared understanding, we can move away from half-measures and towards solutions."

RAMHT 2024 will feature fireside chats with experts grappling with what faster can mean for systems of care. This allows attendees to engage in meaningful conversations and gain invaluable insights. Already announced speakers include Danielle DeSouza , Ph.D, VP of Research at Acacia Mental Health , Nolan Williams , director of the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab , Grady Hannah , CEO of NightWare , and Eleanor Cole , Senior Manager of Clinical Research at Magnus Medical , Brett Talbot , Ph.D, co-founder of Videra Health , Kalli Ortega , a leader in innovative insurance models at MelEos Group , and clinician-journalists like Michele Bernabe, RN , author of Substack-hosted Moral Health . A panel discussion and reception will follow.

The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including investors, health professionals in private practice, and individuals seeking to pioneer new business and finance models in mental healthcare.

More information and registration for the event can be found on the RAMHT 2024 website . Space is limited.

RAMHT 2024 is sponsored by Acacia Mental Health , BrainFutures , Fermata , Magnus Medical , MelEos Group , Moral Health , and Videra Health .

Direct donations and net proceeds for this event will benefit BrainFutures, a 501c3 nonprofit brain health advocacy organization (EIN: 52-0701916). Direct donations are tax deductible under federal law. A portion of the ticket price may be tax deductible.

BrainFutures is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization that advances access to promising brain health treatments and technologies. Participation as a speaker and sponsor at RAMHT 2024 does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by BrainFutures.

About The Frontier Psychiatrists:

TheFrontierPsychiatrists.com is a daily health-themed multimedia newsletter and associated podcast hosted on Substack. It is sometimes satirical, often personal, and always focused on the future of Mind-Body health. With 80,000 reads a month, it is among the "must read" among healthcare decision-makers. Owen Scott Muir, M.D, writes it and co-hosts RAMHT 2024. In the mold of "live-action," podcast shows like "Radiolab," RAMHT 2024 was imagined as a "live-action" newsletter–bold, concise, and a little bit fun.

About BrainFutures:

BrainFutures is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to assessing and advancing the practical application of neuroscience research to maximize human potential. Breakthroughs in our understanding of the brain have the potential to improve learning outcomes for children, maintain sharp thinking as we age, optimize functioning at work, and enhance treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. Since 2015, BrainFutures has provided rigorous analyses of new brain health research to share how advances can positively affect all areas of life. To learn more about BrainFutures, please visit www.brainfutures.org .

