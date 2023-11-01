Ooni's Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooni Pizza Ovens announced today that the Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023/ . The Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven will be available for purchase at ooni.com , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country."

"Since launching the Volt 12 in March this year, we've seen a phenomenal response from the world's home pizza makers," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder & Co-CEO at Ooni. "We are absolutely thrilled to be selected to the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list alongside other innovative businesses. Ooni is built on a passion for bringing people together through exceptional food experiences and we are excited to bring that to even more people through this prestigious listing."

Ooni's Volt 12 Indoor & Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven is capable of reaching 850 °F in just 20 minutes and offers time and balance control, allowing users to cook a wide range of pizza styles, including classic Neapolitan, deep dish Detroit–style and authentic New York-style pizza. With a triple-paned borosilicate glass door, weather-resistant powder-coated carbon steel shell, and intuitive user interface, the Volt 12 is an accessible innovation that enables world-class pizza.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/email/oprahdaily-newsletter-oft) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. They are ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and are capable of reaching up to 950 °F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of accessories and a carefully curated grocery range, all available on Ooni.com.

Ooni is a family-run, values-lead organization driven by passion, innovation, kindness, rigor, and ambition, with an overarching belief that everyone deserves great pizza. It is BCorpTM certified, joining a highly selective group of companies verified to meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Ooni is also committed to investing 1% of its annual turnover to support social and environmental causes.

To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com .

