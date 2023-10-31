Robin AI Plugs AI Contract Copilot Directly into Microsoft Word

New AI Add-in, powered by Anthropic's Claude and proprietary models, saves time and money for lawyers

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robin AI , which enables businesses globally to harness the power of AI for legal work, announced that its large language model (LLM)-powered contract copilot can now be added to Microsoft Word as a free add-in. By integrating its software with the legal platform of choice for day-to-day work, Robin AI is making it significantly easier for lawyers to benefit from the latest AI technologies, giving themselves a much-needed competitive and cost-effective advantage.

The vast majority of lawyers today use Microsoft Word to draft, review and edit contracts. However, it can be time-consuming to manually go through changes and maintain version-control – leading to costly time delays. Now, Robin AI is bringing the power of its AI technology directly into the application that lawyers use most often for contract work to save time and money.

Robin AI's contract copilot uniquely combines a LLM (Anthropic's Claude) with its own proprietary contract data and machine learning techniques to read and understand contracts. Customers can add their own negotiating playbooks and the Robin copilot will quickly review a contract, identify clauses and propose edits, which can easily be accepted or rejected – all while ensuring lawyers retain full control over the process. Leveraging Anthropic's Claude and proprietary AI models, Robin AI's technology can cut the time it takes to review contracts by 82% on average, helping to avoid important details being missed during reviews and improve consistency.

"We want to make the benefits of AI as accessible as possible for the legal industry," said Richard Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Robin AI. "Integrating our AI copilot with MS Word has been the most asked for feature from our customers and a top priority for us. This is the first time that a legal generative AI product which has both been fine tuned for contracts and can be tailored with individual playbooks is available to use directly within MS Word."

Generative AI has enormous potential to transform the legal sector, an industry not traditionally known to embrace new technologies. In fact, research shows 44% of legal tasks could be performed by AI . AI can also help level the playing field, allowing smaller, more specialist law firms to compete effectively with the big firms. The key to success is in ease-of-use and reliability. By introducing its free Word Add-in, Robin AI is making it significantly easier for legal teams to get started and benefit from this new technology.

Since launching the contract copilot, Robin AI has seen a 4x increase in customers and more than 500,000 contracts have been processed using its technology.

About Robin AI

Robin AI serves a diverse range of customers from large multinational corporations to SMEs and scale-ups. For example, our free self-serve software helps SMEs process contracts faster and at significantly lower cost - and bigger businesses can make use of more advanced AI features to edit and query high volume contracts efficiently, alongside specialist support from our 45 in-house legal professionals.

Founded in 2019 by Richard Robinson, a former lawyer at Clifford Chance, and James Clough, a former machine learning research scientist at KCL and Imperial College, Robin AI has a 100+ team of full-time employees, including legal professionals and software engineers. The Robin AI team is based in London and New York but operates globally. 75% of its revenue is derived from the US.

