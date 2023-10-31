Replicate Bioscience to Present Progress on Two srRNA Oncology Programs at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023 Meeting

Poster presentation describes potential of oncology programs RBI-1000 and RBI-3000 to target known acquired resistance mutations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 38th Annual Meeting November 3-5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

Precision immuno-oncology (PIO) is Replicate's novel approach to targeting predictable resistance mutations, which arise when cancer cells evolve to evade therapies. RBI–1000 is an srRNA precision immunotherapy candidate targeting acquired resistance mutations (ARM) in estrogen receptor positive (ER+) firstline, metastatic breast cancer, which is the most common type of metastatic breast cancer. RBI-1000 leads to tumor control with the elimination of tumor cells expressing ARM in preclinical models. RBI-3000 is an srRNA PIO program targeting acquired resistance to current tyrosine kinase inhibitor standard of care therapy for metastatic EGFRm+ non-small cell lung cancer.

"When combined with standard of care, RBI-1000 induces synthetic immune lethality: a lose-lose scenario in which the tumor is forced to either remain the same and be eliminated by the targeted therapeutic or mutate and be destroyed by srRNA-trained immune cells," said Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Replicate and poster presenter. "Our srRNA oncology programs are being developed to harness the power of the body's own cells to train the immune system to destroy the treatment resistant tumor clones and produce durable therapeutic benefit. We are pleased to share the latest progress on our oncology programs with the SITC community."

Details for the poster presentation is as follows:

Title: Self-replicating RNA therapeutics for Off-the-Shelf Precision Immunotherapy targeting acquired resistance mutations in low TMB tumors

Abstract Number: 876

Type of Presentation: Poster Presentation

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4; 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The abstract can be found on the SITC Annual Meeting website and the poster will be available on the Replicate website following presentation.

About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience, an Apple Tree Partners portfolio company, is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity at lower doses, induction of more robust and durable immune responses, and improved tolerability. Replicate's off-the-shelf srRNAs contain two components: virally derived genetic code to drive controlled and self-limiting amplification, and the RNA encoding therapeutic proteins. The company's library of viral vectors, selected for driving robust and sustained protein expression and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA, allow for the development of treatments in applications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at replicatebioscience.com.

