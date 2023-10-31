Amcor reports first quarter result and reaffirms outlook for fiscal 2024

Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales of $3,443 million ;

GAAP Net income of $152 million ; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 10.5 cps;

Adjusted EPS of 15.6 cps and Adjusted EBIT of $358 million ;

Adjusted Free Cash Flow ahead of prior year;

Increased cash returns to shareholders: Quarterly dividend increased to 12.5 cents per share and $30 million of shares repurchased; and

Fiscal 2024 outlook: Reaffirming adjusted EPS of 67- 71 cents per share and adjusted Free Cash Flow of $850 -950 million.

First quarter result in line with expectations and on track to deliver fiscal 2024 guidance Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: "We executed well in our fiscal 2024 first quarter, delivering financial results in-line with our expectations, including adjusted free cash flow ahead of last year's first quarter and putting us on track to deliver against our fiscal 2024 guidance, which we are reaffirming today. As anticipated, market conditions remain challenging with continued destocking and soft demand which we expect to continue in the near term. In this context, our teams remain laser focused on taking price and cost actions to offset inflation, aligning the cost base with market dynamics and managing working capital. We believe these ongoing efforts, combined with benefits later in the year from structural cost reduction initiatives and a lower interest expense headwind, leave us well placed to meet our expectations for a return to solid adjusted earnings per share growth in the second half and to grow at our long-term trend high-single digit rates thereafter. We remain confident in the strength of our market positions and underlying business. We continue to actively pursue our strategy for long-term growth and value creation which includes investing in organic growth, pursuing M&A opportunities in faster growing, higher value markets or repurchasing shares and returning cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend."

Key Financials









Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP results









2022 $ million

2023 $ million Net sales









3,712

3,443 Net income attributable to Amcor plc









232

152 EPS (diluted US cents)









15.5

10.5

































Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported ∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results(1)

2022 $ million

2023 $ million



Net sales

3,712

3,443

(7)

(6) EBITDA

494

459

(7)

(5) EBIT

392

358

(9)

(5) Net income

271

226

(17)

(13) EPS (diluted US cents)

18.1

15.6

(14)

(10) Free Cash Flow

(400)

(227)







(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆%

excludes the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and

reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release.

Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the

totals provided due to rounding.

Shareholder returns

Amcor generates significant annual cash flow, maintains strong credit metrics, and is committed to an investment grade credit rating. The Company's strong annual cash flow and balance sheet provide substantial capacity to reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue acquisitions or share repurchases and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company returned approximately $205 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases, compared with approximately $180 million in the same period last year.

Dividend

The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share (compared with 12.25 cents per share in the same quarter last year). The dividend will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 19.73 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share converted at an AUD:USD average exchange rate of 0.6336 over the five trading days ended October 27, 2023.

The ex-dividend date will be November 21, 2023, the record date will be November 22, 2023 and the payment date will be December 12, 2023.

Share repurchases

Amcor repurchased approximately 3 million shares during the three months ended September 30, 2023 for a total cost of approximately $30 million.

Financial results - Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Segment information

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Adjusted non-GAAP

results Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Net sales

$ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Flexibles 2,779 353 12.7 %

2,568 322 12.5 %

Rigid Packaging 933 66 7.0 %

875 62 7.1 %

Other(2) — (27)



— (26)



Total Amcor 3,712 392 10.6 % 16.5 3,443 358 10.4 % 15.0 (1) Return on average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and last twelve months

adjusted EBIT. (2) Represents corporate expenses.

Net sales of $3,443 million were 7% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of 2% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of 2% related to items affecting comparability and an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $55 million.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 6% lower than last year, reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 2%. Volumes were approximately 8% lower than last year.

Adjusted EBIT of $358 million was 5% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Flexibles segment

Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2022 $ million 2023 $ million



Net sales

2,779 2,568

(8)

(6) Adjusted EBIT

353 322

(9)

(5) Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

12.7 12.5









Net sales of $2,568 million were 8% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of 3% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of 3% related to items affecting comparability and an unfavorable impact of 2% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $45 million. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 6% lower than last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 2% and volumes were approximately 8% lower than last year. Volume weakness continued to be broad based as a result of lower consumer demand and customer destocking.

In North America, net sales declined at high single digit rates driven by lower volumes. Volumes were higher in the condiments, pet care, snacks and confectionary categories and this was more than offset by lower volumes in categories including healthcare, meat and liquid beverage.

In Europe, net sales declined at high single digit rates driven by lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits. Volumes were lower in healthcare, snacks and coffee and this was partly offset by higher volumes in pet care and confectionary.

Across the Asian region, net sales and volumes were broadly in line with the prior year. Volumes were lower in the South East Asia region and this was partly offset by volume growth in China and India. In Latin America, net sales declined at high single digit rates, mainly driven by lower volumes.

Adjusted EBIT of $322 million was 5% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes partly offset by favorable operating cost performance and price/mix benefits.

Rigid Packaging segment

Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable constant

currency ∆%



2022 $ million 2023 $ million



Net sales

933 875

(6)

(6) Adjusted EBIT

66 62

(5)

(6) Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

7.0 7.1









Net sales of $875 million were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $10 million. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 6% lower than last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 1% and volumes were approximately 7% lower than last year.

In North America, overall beverage volumes were 9% lower than last year as a result of lower consumer demand and continued customer destocking, including in hot fill beverage containers where volumes were down 5%. Specialty container volumes were lower than last year.

In Latin America, volumes grew at mid single digit rates compared with last year, with growth in Brazil and Colombia partly offset by lower volumes in Mexico.

Adjusted EBIT of $62 million was 6% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes partly offset by price/mix benefits and favorable cost performance.

Net interest and income tax expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net interest expense of $75 million was $25 million higher than last year, reflecting higher interest rates. GAAP income tax expense was $39 million compared with $58 million last year. Excluding amounts related to non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $54 million compared with $68 million last year. Adjusted tax expense represents an effective tax rate of 19.1%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted free cash outflow was $227 million, in line with expectations and compared with an outflow of $400 million last year. Compared with last year, the improvement primarily reflects benefits from inventory reduction initiatives.

Net debt was $6,573 million at September 30, 2023. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 3.3 times and in line with expectations. Leverage is expected to return to approximately 3.0 times at June 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance reaffirmed

For the twelve month period ending June 30, 2024, the Company continues to expect:

Comparable constant currency earnings made up of underlying business performance down low single digit % to up low single digit %, a benefit of approximately 2% from share repurchases, and a negative impact of approximately 6% related to higher estimated net interest and tax expense;



A negative impact of approximately 3% related to the sale of the Company's three plants in Russia on December 23, 2022 ; and



A benefit of up to 2% related to currency translation, assuming current rates prevail through the balance of fiscal 2024.



The Company expects adjusted EPS on a reported basis in the first half of fiscal 2024 to be down in the mid-teens % compared with the first half of fiscal 2023, primarily due to lower volumes and the residual headwinds related to the sale of the Russia plants and higher interest expense. In the second half of fiscal 2024, adjusted EPS is expected to be up mid-single digits % compared with the second half of fiscal 2023, benefiting in part from cost saving initiatives and increased earnings leverage resulting from price and cost actions taken in fiscal 2023 and 2024.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $850 million to $950 million , representing solid growth over fiscal 2023.

Approximately $70 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases as part of the program previously announced in fiscal 2023.

Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a degree of uncertainty and complexity when estimating future financial results. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2022

2023 Net sales

3,712

3,443 Cost of sales

(3,044)

(2,798) Gross profit

668

645 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(302)

(302) Research and development expenses

(25)

(27) Restructuring and related expenses, net

(1)

(28) Other income/(expenses), net

2

(18) Operating income

342

270 Interest expense, net

(50)

(75) Other non-operating expenses, net

—

(1) Income before income taxes and equity in loss of affiliated companies

292

194 Income tax expense

(58)

(39) Equity in loss of affiliated companies, net of tax

—

(1) Net income

234

154 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)

(2) Net income attributable to Amcor plc

232

152 USD:EUR average FX rate

0.9933

0.9189









Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.156

0.105 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.155

0.105 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

1,474

1,439 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted

1,486

1,439





















U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2022

2023 Net income

234

154 Depreciation, amortization and impairment

151

149 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and

currency

(700)

(490) Other non-cash items

55

52 Net cash used in operating activities

(260)

(135) Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(152)

(124) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

4

4 Business acquisitions and investments in affiliated companies, and other

(96)

(22) Proceeds from divestitures

4

— Net debt proceeds

613

396 Dividends paid

(181)

(176) Share buyback/cancellations

—

(30) Purchase of treasury shares and tax withholdings for share-based incentive plans

(106)

(46) Change in cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale

21

— Other, including effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(60)

(32) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(213)

(165) Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of the year (1)

775

689 Cash and cash equivalents balance at end of the period

562

524 (1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year 2023 include $75 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ million)

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

689

524 Trade receivables, net

1,875

1,870 Inventories, net

2,213

2,134 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,762

3,718 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

6,890

6,832 Other assets

1,574

1,605 Total assets

17,003

16,683 Trade payables

2,690

2,218 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

93

118 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,653

6,979 Accruals and other liabilities

3,477

3,404 Shareholders' equity

4,090

3,964 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,003

16,683





















Components of Fiscal 2024 Net Sales growth

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million) Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total Net sales first quarter 2024 2,568 875 3,443 Net sales first quarter 2023 2,779 933 3,712 Reported Growth % (8) (6) (7) FX % 3 1 2 Constant Currency Growth % (11) (7) (9) RM Pass Through % (2) (1) (1) Items affecting comparability % (3) — (2) Comparable Constant Currency Growth % (6) (6) (6) Volume % (8) (7) (8) Price/Mix % 2 1 2

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest

and tax (EBIT), Net income, Earnings per share (EPS) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

232

232

232

15.5

152

152

152

10.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

2

2









2

2







Tax expense

58

58









39

39







Interest expense, net

50

50









75

75







Depreciation and amortization

142













142











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

484

342

232

15.5

410

268

152

10.5 Impact of hyperinflation

8

8

8

0.5

17

17

17

1.2 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(2)

3

3

3

0.2

28

28

28

1.9 Other

(1)

(1)

(1)

(0.1)

4

4

4

0.2 Amortization of acquired intangibles(3)





40

40

2.7





41

41

2.8 Tax effect of above items









(11)

(0.7)









(16)

(1.1) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

494

392

271

18.1

459

358

226

15.6 Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth



















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS













(7)

(9)

(17)

(14) % items affecting comparability(4)

















4

5

6

5 % currency impact

















(2)

(1)

(2)

(1) % comparable constant currency growth

















(5)

(5)

(13)

(10) Adjusted EBITDA

494













459











Interest paid, net

(34)













(47)











Income tax paid

(35)













(53)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(152)













(124)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

4













4











Movement in working capital

(666)













(459)











Other

(11)













(7)











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(400)













(227)











(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under

forward contracts of $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes incremental costs and restructuring and related expenses incurred in connection with the conflict and the related sale of the Russian

business. (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (4) Reflects the impact of disposed and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













232













152 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













2













2 Tax expense













58













39 Interest expense, net













50













75 EBIT

311

57

(26)

342

256

40

(28)

268 Impact of hyperinflation

—

8

—

8

—

17

—

17 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(1)

3

—

—

3

24

4

—

28 Other

—

—

(1)

(1)

2

—

2

4 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2)

39

1

—

40

40

1

—

41 Adjusted EBIT

353

66

(27)

392

322

62

(26)

358 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

12.7 %

7.0 %





10.6 %

12.5 %

7.1 %





10.4 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















(9)

(5)





(9) % items affecting comparability(3)

















6

—

—

5 % currency impact

















(2)

(1)

—

(1) % comparable constant currency

















(5)

(6)

—

(5) (1) Includes incremental costs and restructuring and related expenses incurred in connection with the conflict and the related sale of the Russian

business. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of disposed and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of net debt ($ million)

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

(689)

(524) Short-term debt

80

107 Current portion of long-term debt

13

11 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,653

6,979 Net debt

6,057

6,573

