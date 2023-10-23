SureSmile™ Simulator powered by DS Core™ Enhances Treatment Acceptance Through Digital Visualization

Dentsply Sirona launches the SureSmile™ Simulator1, an application within DS Core™ designed to support patient conversations about the benefits of SureSmile® Aligner Treatment by showing the expected outcome before therapy even begins. With the use of the SureSmile™ Simulator, dentists can preview the potential new smile of a patient in just minutes to visually demonstrate the scope of treatment fostering confident treatment decisions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SureSmile™ Simulator helps dental professionals and patients make confident treatment decisions by presenting the potential esthetic benefits of aligner therapy to make more informed and timely decisions.

The 3D-visualization of the patient's possible new smile includes automated modeling and tooth segmentation, driven by AI. The SureSmile™ Simulator is designed to provide treatment estimation and case complexity level for a scan in under 5 minutes.2 Through DS Core™ the simulation can be securely saved and shared with patients so that they can show family and friends, potentially increasing treatment acceptance.

An innovative tool to open a world of healthy and confident smiles

SureSmile™ Simulator powered by DS Core™ is an innovative software application that empowers dental professionals to transform patient interactions and treatment conversations. Minutes after uploading an intraoral scan from the Primescan intraoral scanner, the SureSmile™ Simulator creates a 3D visualization of the patients' potential new smile following SureSmile® Aligner treatment therapy. Dentists can easily integrate the SureSmile™ Simulator into their practice and DS workflows to expand their spectrum of treatment offerings.

"The SureSmile™ Simulator has been a powerful addition to my clear aligner consult workflow. Being able to show my patients a high-quality simulation, in real time, has been positively impactful in visually reinforcing the benefits of clear aligner therapy. It is fast, it's accurate, and it is consistent with the high-quality imagery we are accustomed to from Dentsply Sirona software. I anticipate that every SureSmile user will find this DS Core™ feature as valuable a tool as I have," says Vishal Sharma, DMD from Calgary, Canada.

SureSmile® Aligners build confidence in treatment process with excellent results.

SureSmile® Aligners offer a treatment approach that ensures patients and practices achieve predictable results, accompanied by expert support throughout the journey to obtaining straight teeth and a beautiful smile.

In a recent analysis of SureSmile® Aligner cases from 2019 to 2021, no refinements were required in 75% of cases.3 More predictable results mean less chair time for patients – allowing for greater productivity for dental practices and increased patient satisfaction. SureSmile provides a comprehensive solution and digital clear aligner workflow that helps expand the practice's spectrum of treatment offerings. Patients will be excited to get the smiles they have always wanted – in a way that fits their lifestyles.

"With our SureSmile™ Simulator, we are taking aligner treatment with SureSmile to the next level," says Erania Brackett, Senior Vice President, Orthodontic Aligner Solutions & Customer Experience at Dentsply Sirona. "We are committed to continuing to transform the treatment of malocclusion and enable dental professionals to move forward with confidence to deliver the best possible care for their patients. When patients get an idea of what the outcome may look like before treatment, it boosts their relationship with their practitioner and provides the opportunity to make an educated decision about treatment."

For further information, please check the website: SureSmile™ Simulator | Dentsply Sirona

1Requires user to have a DS Core™ subscription and Primescan IOS. Displayed results are a simulation of potential aligner treatment and not a prescribed treatment plan, which has to be directed by the dentist and complied with by the patient. Actual treatment outcomes may differ substantially. 2Displayed results are simulations only and have no diagnostic or other medical purpose. Actual treatment times may vary. 3Based on an internal analysis in excess of 150,000 global SureSmile® Aligner cases started and completed between Jan. 2021 - June 2023. Data on File.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

