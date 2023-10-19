ATALANTA B.C. APPOINTS ALLIED SPORTS AS COMMERCIAL AGENCY OF RECORD

Agency to lead premium partnerships for the Serie A Club

BERGAMO, Italy, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalanta B.C. today announced Allied Sports as its commercial agency of record, supporting the Italian soccer club's commercial sales team.

Allied Sports and Atalanta B.C. (PRNewswire)

Allied Sports will help bring Atalanta's global brand assets to market, including the Club's Main Jersey position in addition to other premium Club opportunities.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of our business partnership with Allied Sports," said Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta B.C. "We are absolutely convinced that this new synergy will have a positive impact on the future of our Club, strengthening its local and global footholds, and enhancing the value and reach of the Atalanta brand."

Over the past decade, Atalanta has qualified for both UEFA Champions and Europa League on multiple occasions. The club currently plays in Serie A, which boasts 470M+ fans globally, and is broadcast in 200+ countries. With a new majority owner, Stephen Pagliuca, and the powerful Percassi Group at the helm, Atalanta is on an ambitious global growth trajectory going into the 2024 season.

"We are excited to partner with Allied Sports as we continue to move forward building Atalanta into a global brand," said Stephen Pagliuca, Boston Celtics Co-Owner and Co-Chairman of Atalanta B.C. "Much like our work at The Celtics, we see the value in aligning with like-minded partners who will support the ambitions of our club."

"We are proud to begin working alongside the team at Atalanta B.C. to create new opportunities for commercial collaboration," said Sean Barror, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Allied Sports. "Atalanta is committed to forging authentic brand partnerships that align with organizational values and enhance experiences for its world-class fans and partners."

About Atalanta B.C.

Founded in 1907, Atalanta B.C. is a professional football club based in Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy. The team's name derives from the mythological character Atalanta, a tireless huntress, and an unbeatable runner. Atalanta is led by the Percassi Group and new Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca who share the goal of empowering the club to become increasingly competitive on an Italian and international scale. To learn more visit www.atalanta.it.

About Allied Sports

Allied Sports launched in 2019 by bringing together award-winning leaders who have built and managed some of the largest sports marketing agencies in the world over the last two decades. Today, we are allies together in a nimble agency whose mission is to lead modern marketers in the undeniable shift from Sponsor to StorytellerTM – leveraging the promise of sports sponsorship to tell a story their audiences cannot ignore. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com or follow @AlliedSports on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Sports