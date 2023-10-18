Winter City Lights Unveils New Holiday Displays, 1.5-Mile Trail, and 52-foot Tree with Massive Canopy of Lights

Largest and Most Magical Holiday Lights Event in DMV Offers Free Hot Chocolate for Opening Night Attendees

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter City Lights, the most anticipated holiday lights festival in the DMV, opens Saturday, November 18, 2023, with FREE cups of their famous hot chocolate for guests; a 1.5-mile trail in the woods with magical displays; one million lights; and a 52-foot, fully-orchestrated tree. In addition, there are double the number of light strings that cascade down from the top of the tree for an awe-inspiring experience where Winter City "snow" falls every 30 minutes to holiday light and music shows.

Winter City Lights, one of the largest holiday lights festivals in the country, features a 52-foot, fully-orchestrated tree with lights that cascade down for an awe-inspiring experience; guaranteed Winter City “snow” every 30 minutes set to holiday light and music shows; 200,000 square-feet of displays covering 18-acres and a 1.5-mile trail in the woods with magical displays. Winter City Lights also offers the Penguin Plunge snow tubing ride—the most popular attraction at Winter City Lights; lumberjack axe throwing; concessions, and 33 bonfire areas for getting cozy and enjoying s’mores by the fire.Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials. A portion of proceeds from Winter City Lights benefit Olney Boys & Girls Clubs. Winter City Lights, 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD, is open select weekdays and every weekend beginning November 18 through Dec. 31. Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and additional information. Photo Credit: Andrew Sariti 'nFocusVideos (PRNewswire)

Also new for this year, there are numerous new holiday displays, including a 30-foot towering Snowman and a Gold Ribbon tree creating a one-of-a-kind illuminated path through the most magical woods you can find. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the longer and more thrilling Penguin Plunge snow tubing ride—the most popular attraction at Winter City Lights.

Winter City Lights spans 18-acres and features more than 200,000 square feet of holiday displays and was ranked #2 Most Magical Christmas Light Display in the country by Country Living Magazine. Winter City Lights is produced by Steelhead Events, the same top-tier production company that hosts Field of Screams Maryland, voted the #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Country by USA Today in 2022. Both events benefit the Olney Boys & Girls Club.

"We pride ourselves on offering guests an immersive holiday experience," said Christian Cedillos, Co-Creative Director, Steelhead Events. "From our signature Christmas tree and canopy of lights to our 33 bonfires and hundreds of charming displays set along a breathtaking 1.5 mile walk through the woods, our guests can relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of a truly magical holiday experience."

Guests can also enjoy tasty concessions including adult beverages, hot chocolate, made-to-order pizza, BBQ sandwiches, funnel cakes, pretzels, s'mores, and their famous Blizzard featuring a tower of funnel cakes, fried Oreos and Twinkies, Cool Whip, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce and sprinkles!

Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials.

Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and information. Located at 4501 Olney-LaytonsvilleRd., Olney, MD, 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway, 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore. Opens November 18 - Dec. 31, 2023. $39 for adults; $34 for seniors; $31 for children 4-12, FREE for kids 3 and under. Penguin Plunge and Lumberjack Axe Throwing are additional. FREE PARKING.

Contact: Kim Durk Rion, kimrion03@gmail.com , 773-844-1458

