Rexford Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties within Southern California infill markets, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $56.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $36.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.
- Company share of Core FFO of $115.0 million, an increase of 33.5% as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Company share of Core FFO per diluted share of $0.56, an increase of 12.0% as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Consolidated Portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) of $156.1 million, an increase of 27.0% as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 8.9% and Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 9.5% as compared to the prior year quarter.
- 97.8% Average Same Property Portfolio occupancy.
- Comparable rental rates on 1.5 million rentable square feet of new and renewal leases increased by 64.8% compared to prior rents on a GAAP basis and by 51.4% on a cash basis.
- Completed six acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $314.8 million.
- Ended the quarter with a low-leverage balance sheet measured by a net debt-to-enterprise value ratio of 16.7%.
"Rexford Industrial's third quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of our value creation driven business model, our entrepreneurial team and the favorable long-term tenant demand fundamentals associated with our infill Southern California industrial markets," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "In the third quarter, our team increased Core FFO by 33% and Core FFO per diluted share by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. The Company's differentiated, high-quality portfolio delivered superior results driving 434,000 square feet of positive net absorption, equal to 100 basis points, through the execution of 1.5 million square feet of leases generating leasing spreads of 65% and 51% on a GAAP and cash basis, respectively. As we look forward, the Company remains well-positioned with an estimated 33% embedded cash NOI growth within our in-place portfolio realizable over the subsequent two years. The Company's unique positioning includes a near-term pipeline of over 4.0 million square feet of value-add repositioning and redevelopment projects projected to deliver an aggregate 6.4% unlevered stabilized yield on total investment. We are also well-positioned as we continue to roll expiring leases to higher market rents, capitalizing upon today's 56% net effective mark-to-market comparing our in-place lease rates to current market rental rates. In addition, we have completed approximately $1.2 billion of accretive investments year-to-date with approximately $400 million of additional investments under contract or accepted offer, which are subject to customary closing conditions. Looking forward, our investment grade, low-leverage balance sheet favorably positions the Company to capitalize upon our value creation strategies and opportunities on behalf of our stakeholders."
Financial Results:
The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of $56.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income attributable to common stockholders was $165.8 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $116.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for the prior year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, includes $12.1 million of gains on sale of real estate, as compared to $8.5 million for the prior year.
The Company reported Core FFO for the third quarter of $115.0 million, representing a 33.5% increase compared to $86.1 million for the prior year quarter. The Company reported Core FFO of $0.56 per diluted share, representing an increase of 12.0% compared to $0.50 per diluted share for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Core FFO was $326.0 million, representing a 33.4% increase compared to $244.4 million for the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported Core FFO of $1.62 per diluted share, representing an increase of 10.2% compared to $1.47 per diluted share for the prior year.
In the third quarter, the Company's consolidated portfolio NOI and Cash NOI increased 27.0% and 27.5%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's consolidated portfolio NOI and Cash NOI increased 30.4% and 32.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
In the third quarter, the Company's Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI increased 8.9% and 9.5%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI increased 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively compared to the prior year.
Operating Results:
Third quarter 2023 leasing activity demonstrates strong tenant demand fundamentals within Rexford Industrial's target Southern California infill markets:
Q3-2023 Leasing Activity
Releasing Spreads
# of Leases
SF of Leasing
GAAP
Cash
New Leases
57
862,420
74.0 %
56.0 %
Renewal Leases
47
667,179
60.5 %
49.1 %
Total Leases
104
1,529,599
64.8 %
51.4 %
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's Same Property Portfolio occupancy was 97.9%. Average Same Property Portfolio occupancy for the third quarter was 97.8%. The Company's consolidated portfolio, excluding value-add repositioning assets, was 97.9% occupied and 98.0% leased, and the Company's consolidated portfolio, including value-add repositioning assets, was 94.1% occupied and 94.4% leased. Lease expirations for the remainder of 2023 totaled 1.2 million rentable square feet, representing approximately 2.8% of portfolio rentable square feet.
Transaction Activity:
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed six acquisitions with 1.1 million square feet of buildings on 44 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $314.8 million. These investments are projected to generate a weighted average unlevered initial yield of 5.2% and stabilized yield on total investment of 6.0%
Year to date, the Company has completed $1.2 billion of acquisitions with 3.1 million square feet of buildings on 159 acres of land. In aggregate, these investments are projected to generate a weighted average unlevered initial yield of 5.1% and a projected weighted average unlevered stabilized yield on total investment of 5.9%.
Balance Sheet:
The Company ended the third quarter with $83.3 million in cash on hand and $1.0 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $2.2 billion of outstanding debt, with an average interest rate of 3.6%, an average term-to-maturity of 4.8 years and no floating rate debt exposure. Including extension options available at the Company's option, the Company has no significant debt maturities until 2026.
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company partially settled the outstanding forward equity sale agreements related to its May 2023 public offering by issuing 5,400,000 shares of common stock in exchange for net proceeds of $298.4 million. As of October 18, 2023, the Company had approximately $449.8 million of forward net proceeds remaining for settlement prior to October 11, 2024.
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company did not execute on its at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM Program"). As of September 30, 2023, the Company's at-the-market equity offering program had approximately $1.1 billion of remaining capacity.
Dividends:
On October 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, payable in cash on January 16, 2024, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of December 29, 2023.
On October 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.367188 per share of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share of its Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable in cash on December 29, 2023, to preferred stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.
Guidance
The Company is updating its full year 2023 guidance as indicated below. The Core FFO guidance refers to the Company's in-place portfolio as of October 18, 2023 and the imminent closing of $245.0 million of transactions in the LA — San Gabriel Valley market, and does not include any assumptions for additional acquisitions, dispositions or related balance sheet activities that have not closed. Please refer to the Company's supplemental information package for a complete detail of guidance and 2023 Guidance Rollforward.
2023 Outlook (1)
Q3 2023 Updated
Q2 2023
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per diluted share
$1.06 - $1.08
$1.03 - $1.06
Company share of Core FFO per diluted share
$2.16 - $2.18
$2.13 - $2.16
Same Property Portfolio NOI Growth - GAAP
8.00% - 8.25%
7.75% - 8.50%
Same Property Portfolio NOI Growth - Cash
9.75% - 10.00%
9.50% - 10.25%
Average Same Property Portfolio Occupancy (Full Year)
+/- 97.75%
97.5% - 98.0%
General and Administrative Expenses (2)
$76.0M - $76.5M
$75.0M - $76.0M
Net Interest Expense
$62.0M - $62.5M
$64.5M - $65.5M
(1)
2023 Guidance represents the in-place portfolio as of October 18, 2023 and the imminent closing of $245.0 million of transactions in the LA — San Gabriel Valley market, which are subject to customary closing conditions, and does not include any assumptions for additional prospective acquisitions, dispositions or related balance sheet activities that have not closed.
(2)
2023 General and Administrative expense guidance includes estimated non-cash equity compensation expense of $32.0 million. Non-cash equity compensation includes restricted stock, time-based LTIP units and performance units that are tied to the Company's overall performance and may or may not be realized based on actual results.
A number of factors could impact the Company's ability to deliver results in line with its guidance, including, but not limited to, the potential impacts related to interest rates, inflation, the economy, the supply and demand of industrial real estate, the availability and terms of financing to the Company or to potential acquirers of real estate and the timing and yields for divestment and investment. There can be no assurance that the Company can achieve such results.
Supplemental Information and Investor Presentation:
Financial Statements and Reconciliations:
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except share data)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Land
$ 6,606,022
$ 5,841,195
Buildings and improvements
3,869,303
3,370,494
Tenant improvements
160,108
147,632
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment
132
132
Construction in progress
188,079
110,934
Total real estate held for investment
10,823,644
9,470,387
Accumulated depreciation
(739,369)
(614,332)
Investments in real estate, net
10,084,275
8,856,055
Cash and cash equivalents
83,268
36,786
Rents and other receivables, net
18,973
15,227
Deferred rent receivable, net
114,927
88,144
Deferred leasing costs, net
56,735
45,080
Deferred loan costs, net
3,783
4,829
Acquired lease intangible assets, net
154,036
169,986
Acquired indefinite-lived intangible
5,156
5,156
Interest rate swap asset
24,494
11,422
Other assets
31,817
24,973
Acquisition related deposits
—
1,625
Total Assets
$ 10,577,464
$ 9,259,283
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Liabilities
Notes payable
$ 2,227,637
$ 1,936,381
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
155,103
97,496
Dividends and distributions payable
81,423
62,033
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net
155,582
147,384
Tenant security deposits
83,643
71,935
Prepaid rents
30,772
20,712
Total Liabilities
2,734,160
2,335,941
Equity
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,050,000 shares authorized:
5.875% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,000,000 shares
outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($75,000
liquidation preference)
72,443
72,443
5.625% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,450,000 shares
outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($86,250
liquidation preference)
83,233
83,233
Common Stock,$ 0.01 par value per share, 489,950,000 authorized and
206,484,287 and 189,114,129 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023
and December 31, 2022, respectively
2,065
1,891
Additional paid in capital
7,613,354
6,646,867
Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings
(320,180)
(255,743)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
21,142
8,247
Total stockholders' equity
7,472,057
6,556,938
Noncontrolling interests
371,247
366,404
Total Equity
7,843,304
6,923,342
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 10,577,464
$ 9,259,283
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
Rental income
$ 204,212
$ 162,581
$ 583,474
$ 452,156
Management and leasing services
158
163
519
456
Interest income
1,029
3
3,408
5
TOTAL REVENUES
205,399
162,747
587,401
452,617
OPERATING EXPENSES
Property expenses
48,085
39,614
135,220
108,448
General and administrative
18,575
14,951
55,039
44,531
Depreciation and amortization
60,449
51,146
178,671
140,226
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
127,109
105,711
368,930
293,205
OTHER EXPENSES
Other expenses
551
413
1,504
746
Interest expense
15,949
14,975
46,830
34,826
TOTAL EXPENSES
143,609
121,099
417,264
328,777
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(877)
Gains on sale of real estate
—
—
12,133
8,486
NET INCOME
61,790
41,648
182,270
131,449
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,824)
(2,368)
(8,605)
(7,142)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.
58,966
39,280
173,665
124,307
Less: preferred stock dividends
(2,314)
(2,314)
(6,943)
(6,943)
Less: earnings attributable to participating securities
(314)
(201)
(952)
(605)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 56,338
$ 36,765
$ 165,770
$ 116,759
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – basic
$ 0.27
$ 0.21
$ 0.83
$ 0.70
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – diluted
$ 0.27
$ 0.21
$ 0.83
$ 0.70
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic
205,280
171,909
200,455
165,852
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted
205,448
172,831
200,668
166,401
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Same Property Portfolio Occupancy and NOI and Cash NOI
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Same Property Portfolio Occupancy:
September 30,
2023
2022
Change (basis
Quarterly Weighted Average Occupancy:(1)
Los Angeles County
97.8 %
98.4 %
(60) bps
Orange County
98.7 %
99.4 %
(70) bps
Riverside / San Bernardino County
97.5 %
97.3 %
20 bps
San Diego County
97.1 %
98.7 %
(160) bps
Ventura County
98.4 %
99.3 %
(90) bps
Same Property Portfolio Weighted Average Occupancy
97.8 %
98.4 %
(60) bps
Ending Occupancy:
97.9 %
98.1 %
(20) bps
(1)
Calculated by averaging the occupancy rate at the end of each month in 3Q-2023 and June 2023 (for 3Q-2023) and the end of each month in 3Q-2022 and June 2022 (for 3Q-2022).
Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
%
2023
2022
$
%
Rental income
$ 140,077
$ 128,954
$ 11,123
8.6 %
$ 410,318
$ 383,024
$ 27,294
7.1 %
Property expenses
32,353
29,999
2,354
7.8 %
92,207
88,474
3,733
4.2 %
Same Property Portfolio NOI
$ 107,724
$ 98,955
$ 8,769
8.9 %
$ 318,111
$ 294,550
$ 23,561
8.0 %
Straight line rental revenue adjustment
(4,928)
(4,356)
(572)
13.1 %
(14,166)
(15,509)
1,343
(8.7) %
Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles
(3,625)
(4,054)
429
(10.6) %
(11,024)
(12,825)
1,801
(14.0) %
Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI
$ 99,171
$ 90,545
$ 8,626
9.5 %
$ 292,921
$ 266,216
$ 26,705
10.0 %
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI, Cash NOI, Same Property Portfolio NOI and
Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$ 61,790
$ 41,648
$ 182,270
$ 131,449
General and administrative
18,575
14,951
55,039
44,531
Depreciation and amortization
60,449
51,146
178,671
140,226
Other expenses
551
413
1,504
746
Interest expense
15,949
14,975
46,830
34,826
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
877
Management and leasing services
(158)
(163)
(519)
(456)
Interest income
(1,029)
(3)
(3,408)
(5)
Gains on sale of real estate
—
—
(12,133)
(8,486)
Net operating income (NOI)
$ 156,127
$ 122,967
$ 448,254
$ 343,708
Straight line rental revenue adjustment
(11,792)
(8,411)
(28,073)
(23,753)
Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles(1)
(7,241)
(7,033)
(21,763)
(18,250)
Cash NOI
$ 137,094
$ 107,523
$ 398,418
$ 301,705
NOI
$ 156,127
$ 122,967
$ 448,254
$ 343,708
Non-Same Property Portfolio rental income
(64,135)
(33,627)
(173,156)
(69,132)
Non-Same Property Portfolio property expenses
15,732
9,615
43,013
19,974
Same Property Portfolio NOI
$ 107,724
$ 98,955
$ 318,111
$ 294,550
Straight line rental revenue adjustment
(4,928)
(4,356)
(14,166)
(15,509)
Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles
(3,625)
(4,054)
(11,024)
(12,825)
Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI
$ 99,171
$ 90,545
$ 292,921
$ 266,216
(1)
The amortization of net below-market lease intangibles for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes the write-off of $1,318 that is attributable to a below-market fixed rate renewal option that was not exercised due to the termination of the lease at the end of the initial lease term.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$ 61,790
$ 41,648
$ 182,270
$ 131,449
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
60,449
51,146
178,671
140,226
Gains on sale of real estate
—
—
(12,133)
(8,486)
Funds From Operations (FFO)
$ 122,239
$ 92,794
$ 348,808
$ 263,189
Less: preferred stock dividends
(2,314)
(2,314)
(6,943)
(6,943)
Less: FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
(4,909)
(4,454)
(14,554)
(12,372)
Less: FFO attributable to participating securities(2)
(461)
(306)
(1,339)
(909)
Company share of FFO
$ 114,555
$ 85,720
$ 325,972
$ 242,965
Company Share of FFO per common share – basic
$ 0.56
$ 0.50
$ 1.63
$ 1.46
Company Share of FFO per common share – diluted
$ 0.56
$ 0.50
$ 1.62
$ 1.46
FFO
$ 122,239
$ 92,794
$ 348,808
$ 263,189
Adjustments:
Acquisition expenses
10
359
330
451
Impairment of right-of-use asset
—
—
188
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
877
Amortization of loss on termination of interest rate swaps
59
59
177
194
Non-capitalizable demolition costs
361
—
701
—
Write-offs of below-market lease intangibles related to
unexercised renewal options(3)
—
—
(1,318)
—
Core FFO
$ 122,669
$ 93,212
$ 348,886
$ 264,711
Less: preferred stock dividends
(2,314)
(2,314)
(6,943)
(6,943)
Less: Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
(4,924)
(4,471)
(14,556)
(12,433)
Less: Core FFO attributable to participating securities(2)
(462)
(307)
(1,339)
(914)
Company share of Core FFO
$ 114,969
$ 86,120
$ 326,048
$ 244,421
Company share of Core FFO per common share – basic
$ 0.56
$ 0.50
$ 1.63
$ 1.47
Company share of Core FFO per common share – diluted
$ 0.56
$ 0.50
$ 1.62
$ 1.47
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic
205,280
171,909
200,455
165,852
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted
205,448
172,831
200,668
166,401
(1)
Noncontrolling interests relate to interests in the Company's operating partnership, represented by common units and preferred units (Series 1, 2 & 3 CPOP units) of partnership interests in the operating partnership that are owned by unit holders other than the Company.
(2)
Participating securities include unvested shares of restricted stock, unvested LTIP units and unvested performance units.
(3)
Reflects the write-off of the portion of a below-market lease intangible attributable to a below-market fixed rate renewal option that was not exercised due to the termination of the lease at the end of the initial lease term.
