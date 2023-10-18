NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DATE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue third quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.newpark.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-274-8461

International Live: 203-518-9814

Conference ID: NRQ323

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through November 8, 2023:

Domestic Replay: 888-219-1276

International Replay: 402-220-4949

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as specialty rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

