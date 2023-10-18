Introducing RecyclingKits.com: A Sustainable Solution for Hard-to-Recycle Items

HEBRON, Ky., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Close the Loop, a pioneer in sustainable solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest initiative, RecyclingKits.com, a subsidiary dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses make a positive impact on the environment by recycling hard-to-recycle items. This innovative online platform aligns with Close the Loop's brand promise of Zero waste to landfill.

RecyclingKits.com is a one-stop destination for individuals and businesses looking to responsibly dispose of items that are traditionally challenging to recycle, such as electronics, cosmetics, and more. By providing access to specialized recycling kits, comprehensive recycling information, and a commitment to sustainability, RecyclingKits.com empowers users to take tangible steps towards a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Why RecyclingKits.com?

Environmental Stewardship: RecyclingKits.com is aligned with the values of eco-conscious consumers and small businesses, offering a solution to tackle hard-to-recycle items that often end up in landfills, causing harm to the planet.



Convenience: The platform simplifies the recycling process with easy-to-use kits that include everything needed to recycle specific items. No more searching for drop-off locations or worrying about proper disposal methods.



Expert Guidance: RecyclingKits.com provides valuable resources and information to educate users about the importance of recycling and how they can make a meaningful difference.



Commitment to Sustainability: Close the Loop, the parent company, has a proven track record of commitment to environmental sustainability, and RecyclingKits.com proudly carries on this tradition.

RecyclingKits.com is not just a website; it's a call to action. We urge you to visit www.recyclingkits.com, explore the wide range of recycling kits available, and take your first step towards a more sustainable future. By choosing to recycle your hard-to-recycle items through RecyclingKits.com, you are contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet for current and future generations.

Join us today and be a part of the eco-friendly revolution!

About Close the Loop: Close the Loop is a leading provider of sustainability solutions, committed to promoting a circular economy by offering innovative recycling and resource recovery services. Close the Loop is part of a leading Global Sustainability ESG business and part of the Close the Loop Group.

