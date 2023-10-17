Nile Continues to Expand Its Campus Zero Trust Networking Portfolio with the Addition of the Revolutionary Nile Guest Service

New addition to its access service increases security, reduces IT's workload, and lowers infrastructure costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile, the leader in next-generation enterprise networks, today launched Nile Guest Service, a new solution that allows enterprises to provide guest internet access that ensures that corporate resources are secured and isolated from guests. Nile Guest Service isolates visitor traffic from internal network resources by automatically tunneling it to a local point of presence (PoP), from where it is forwarded directly to the internet. It eliminates the need for IT to spend valuable resources on protecting its corporate resources from guest devices. This new capability represents the first of its kind in the enterprise networking industry and does not require any up-front capital expense. Nile Guest Service is an extension of the zero trust networking principles that are at the core of the company's award-winning Nile Access Service and is offered as an optional add-on.

"Today's IT departments are focused on moving their business forward and do not want to expose their corporate resources while providing guest access. They also don't want to spend all of their time protecting their infrastructure from every smartphone or tablet that seeks to connect," said Suresh Katukam, Nile's Chief Product Officer and co-founder. "Nile Guest Service automatically applies cloud native, zero trust principles to guest access and takes one more worry off of IT's plate without taking a big bite of their budget."

Visitors arrive daily in enterprise environments with a diverse array of unknown devices. Short-term contractors, vendors, partners, and other guest users expect easy and high-performance connectivity to be productive during their short time while on site.

Traditionally, enabling guest Wi-Fi access meant administrative overhead for IT teams, requiring them to update wireless LAN configuration, VLAN / IP subnet provisioning, firewall zone updates for traffic and device isolation, and usually manage an anchor controller and DHCP server in their DMZ. This additional cost and administrative overhead is matched with an increased risk profile for IT infrastructure due to potential human error in defining and managing these security rules exposing sensitive corporate data externally.

Nile Guest Service eliminates this burden on IT networking and security teams. It eliminates the entire workflow with a single click via captive portal, every guest device isolation, and IP address management, along with secure transport of the visitor traffic flows from the Nile network installed within an enterprise building to the closest Nile point of presence (PoP).

With Nile Guest Service, guest traffic is logged as coming from a Nile IP address rather than a customer IP address. IT teams no longer need to serve as the front line in responding to inquiries from authorities that may result from improper use of guest access. Instead, those requests will come to Nile's support team.

"Nile Guest Service allows us to provide internet access for visitors while isolating them from internal network resources," said Albert Jong, senior IT engineer at Carta, a leading equity management platform. "It decreases the possibility of a data breach and accelerates network troubleshooting. I highly recommend Nile Guest to organizations using the Nile Access Service."

About Nile Access Service

Nile Access Service is powered by a brand-new approach to enterprise networking. This visionary model combines cloud native software delivery, zero trust networking principles, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an "as-a-Service" offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with modern networking, security, and operations requirements in mind. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-SQFT consumption options available, all capabilities of the service are delivered with all hardware included, zero upfront expense, and 24/7 support.

Nile Guest Service is available today. To learn more and get started with Nile Guest Service, visit https://www.nilesecure.com/guest .

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new architecture, one built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to deliver a high-performance experience that's more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to recover critical IT resources while users gain superior connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.

