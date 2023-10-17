G FUEL Helps Fans Fight Off Freddy Krueger with Official "A Nightmare on Elm Street" Energy Drink

Fans Can Pick Up G FUEL Dream Demon at GFUEL.com, FYE and 2nd & Charles

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for an energy drink inspired by the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and its star slasher Freddy Krueger with G FUEL Dream Demon. This all-new flavor collaboration is now available for pre-order as a limited-edition Collector's Box and 40-Serving Tub at GFUEL.com and is also available in ready-to-drink cans at FYE and 2nd & Charles stores.

"1, 2, Freddy's coming for you …" The eerie rhyme keeps you up at night, and when you drift off to sleep, he's waiting for you. The dead-tired Elm Street kids in the classic films wished they had energy and focus to prevent them from dozing off and into the unimaginable horrors Freddy had in store. Fortunately, today's Dream Warriors have a vitamin- and antioxidant-packed way to stay energized: G FUEL Dream Demon, a delicious fruit punch blend to keep horror fans far from The Springwood Slasher's razor-sharp claws!

The Collector's Box includes a 40-serving Tub of G FUEL Dream Demon Energy Formula along with an exclusive A Nightmare on Elm Street 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup styled after Freddy's signature red-and-green sweater.

G FUEL Dream Demon Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

For Dream Warriors looking for Game-Changing Energy and Killer Focus on the run, G FUEL Dream Demon is now available in 16 oz cans at FYE and 2nd & Charles stores across the U.S. A single 16 oz G FUEL Dream Demon can has zero calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine to help you stay out of the boiler room!

"Freddy Krueger has been haunting our nightmares since 1984, but the best way to combat a Dream Demon is with a tasty – and effective – energy drink," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're beyond thrilled to add A Nightmare on Elm Street to our terrifying collection of horror collabs."

Don't get caught napping! Pick up G FUEL Dream Demon now at GFUEL.com, FYE and 2nd & Charles stores!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, and savory Protein Puffs, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s23)

