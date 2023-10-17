Avature, the Global Leader in CRM for Recruiting, Announces Latest Integration with LinkedIn Recruiter

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, today announced its latest integration, LinkedIn CRM Connect.

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management (PRNewsfoto/Avature) (PRNewswire)

LinkedIn CRM Connect integrates Avature's Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) system with LinkedIn Recruiter to help talent professionals simplify the recruiting workflow, save time building talent pipelines and nurture candidate relationships with up-to-date candidate insights from LinkedIn. This integration is only available to LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders and will be ready for early customer adoption by December 2023, and for general customer adoption in January 2024.

Having pioneered the first CRM for recruiting 15 years ago, Avature has been pushing the boundaries of strategic sourcing and recruitment marketing ever since, maintaining its status as the market leader in the candidate relationship management space. This integration is the most recent example of Avature's dedication to continuous innovation, ensuring its customers have access to the leading-edge technology they need to succeed in a competitive talent market.

"Many of our customers have been using Avature CRM for over a decade because it continues to provide them with the comprehensive sourcing and recruitment marketing toolkit that they need to create and showcase engaging employer brands that win the war for talent," commented Dimitri Boylan, Founder and CEO of Avature. "This integration enhances their team's collaboration, increases efficiency and better supports the modern marketing-based recruiting practices by enabling a high-touch candidate experience."

Built on a strategic, long-term relationship that started in 2015, the collaboration between Avature and LinkedIn has consistently facilitated enhanced service delivery for talent acquisition teams.

Avature ATS customers have adopted the Recruiter System Connect integration, which helps recruiters save time switching across systems and make more informed decisions with up-to-date candidate insights, while enhancing team collaboration and improving the candidate experience. Now, Avature CRM customers and LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders will be among the first to enjoy similar benefits as Avature will be one of the first CRMs to launch LinkedIn's new CRM Connect integration.

"Since the launch of Recruiter System Connect with Avature's ATS, our customers have been eager to extend this valuable functionality to their Avature CRM," notes Scott Roberts, LinkedIn's VP of Business Development. "We're thrilled to expand our talent integration offerings with Avature to now include their CRM to help simplify workflows between our products, ensuring reliable candidate insights precisely where it matters, and ultimately elevating the effectiveness of candidate outreach."

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, and the leading provider of CRM and ATS technology for human resources globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, career sites, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility and workforce optimization, employee case management, performance management and learning.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia and from the Public Cloud. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris, Shenzhen and Virginia. Learn more at www.avature.net.

