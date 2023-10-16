Inception Fertility™ Announces 36 Abstracts Accepted, to be Presented at the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress

Physicians part of Inception's global network of clinics, The Prelude Network®, to showcase breakthrough findings in reproductive medicine at the industry's most prestigious scientific gathering of multi-disciplinary professionals

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility products and services in North America, announces today 36 of abstracts from its clinical network, The Prelude Network® (Prelude), have been accepted by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) to be presented at the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress, taking place October 14-18, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Inception_FamilyofLogos_FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Inception Fertility) (PRNewswire)

ASRM is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of reproductive medicine. Its annual Scientific Congress is a gathering of multi-disciplinary professionals who share the latest scientific breakthroughs and discoveries in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

"The physicians who make up Prelude's prestigious network of clinics once again demonstrate their commitment to advancing the field of reproductive medicine through thoughtful and impactful research," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "We look forward to another year at the ASRM Scientific Congress and working in collaborative spirit with our colleagues to continue learning and growing this field of medicine."

Physicians from across Prelude's global network will present abstracts on some of the most pressing topics in reproductive medicine, including cryopreservation and storage, preimplantation genetic testing, fertility preservation among cancer patients, male factor infertility, and others.

"As the field of reproductive medicine moves forward to improve outcomes and quality of care for the one in six global couples who will be impacted by infertility, Prelude is committed to doing its part to lead that progress, as evident by the unprecedented amount of research we submitted to the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress," says Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility and lead investigator of many of this year's accepted abstracts. "I congratulate all of my colleagues on their recognition by ASRM and applaud them for their commitment to patient care, outcomes, and the future our field of medicine."

To see a complete list of those Prelude abstracts that will be presented at the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress, please visit Inception Fertility at ASRM 2023 Conference.

For media attending the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress who would like to connect on-site with Prelude physicians to further discuss their abstracts, or for media interested in reporting in any one of these studies, please contact Mia Humphreys at MHumphreys@kruppagency.com.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

