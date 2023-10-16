Commvault Appoints Former DOD CNO Analyst and Master Operator Alex Janas as Field Chief Technology Officer, Security

New hire signals Commvault's continued commitment to redefining cyber resilience and securing modern hybrid enterprises

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced that veteran security leader Alex Janas has joined the company as its new Field Chief Technology Officer overseeing security. With Janas' appointment, Commvault is doubling down on its commitment to redefine data protection and deliver cyber resilience with industry-leading threat detection and rapid recovery capabilities.

"The line between IT operations and security operations is blurring, creating an IT collision of new vulnerabilities that enterprises need to properly control," said Rahul Pawar, CTO, Global Services and Solutions, Commvault. "Alex's experience going head-to-head with the toughest cyber threats out there gives us the invaluable insight to develop an offensive security posture and help keep our customers safe from these ongoing, pervasive autonomous threats."

Janas comes to Commvault with nearly 20 years of private sector cybersecurity experience, as well as offensive security skills he developed as an Analyst, Operator, and Technical Director while working at the National Security Agency. He is a proud recipient of the Master Operator designation, a prestigious honor bestowed upon a select cadre of Computer Network Operations (CNO) personnel. His career stands as a testament to his deep expertise, unwavering commitment to national security, and protection of the private sector while leading and mentoring other experts in the continually evolving field of cybersecurity.

"The rapidly evolving threat landscape forces defenders to react and respond on their adversaries' timetable and magnitude," said Janas. "To effectively challenge this asymmetry, we need to create strategies that increase the operational risks and costs for attackers and minimize the fallout for victims, while also scaling and keeping pace with an attacker's adaptations. Being a part of Commvault allows me to apply my offensive cybersecurity experience to enhance a product that is a pivotal layer in a company's overarching cybersecurity strategy."

