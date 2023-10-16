Bloomberg Law Will Spotlight Contract Solutions and Platform Enhancements as Gold Sponsor of 2023 ACC Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will highlight its AI-powered Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions offering and its comprehensive legal research platform at the annual meeting of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) taking place in San Antonio October 22-25. Bloomberg Law's simple to use platform gives in-house counsel the information and tools needed to keep leadership informed, stay ahead of breaking news and changing legislation, and accomplish more in-house.

Bloomberg Law will spotlight new and enhanced features and content for in-house counsel, including:

Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions , a new standalone product designed to solve the most pressing contract challenges for in-house counsel. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms.

In Focus Pages , which enable in-house counsel to quickly assess and monitor emerging issues and topics, including newly added resources on SEC Rulemaking, Artificial Intelligence, Noncompetes, and Pay Transparency.

Industry-leading news and analysis , with real-time news and alerts customized for specific areas of interest, including covering the latest legal developments and implications of Artificial Intelligence.

Practical Guidance , a quickly growing and expansive library that includes the new AI Legal Issues Toolkit, Product Counsel Toolkit, industry-focused ESG Toolkits in Retail and Manufacturing, and Vendor Management Toolkit for Legal Operations Professionals.

Draft Analyzer , an efficient and comprehensive workflow tool that uses AI and machine learning to benchmark draft language against the market standard, minimizing the effort required for in-house counsel to find the precise language an agreement requires.

Additional time-saving practice tools including Chart Builders, regulatory trackers, Precedent Search, and the Business Intelligence Center with profiles for over 3.5 million public and private companies.

On Monday, October 23, Bloomberg Law Content & Analysis Team Lead Dori Goldstein and Data, Legal Analytics & Business Team Lead Molly Huie will participate on a panel, "Let's Talk About Your Pay." Along with fellow panelists Chritine Anselmo Binotti, lead counsel, Motorola Solutions, and Arash Mostafavipour, chief legal officer, Tabani Group Family Office, using data from job postings, this session will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the pay landscape and pay transparency laws, as well as an understanding of how to position themselves in the competitive corporate counsel job market.

"We enjoy spending time with the ACC community each year, and we look forward to discussing the ways Bloomberg Law stands out as the research platform for in-house counsel," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's all-in-one legal platform gives corporate legal team leaders everything they need to reduce reliance on outside counsel and guide their business to success."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

