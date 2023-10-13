Submit a Tip
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share of its common stock

Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 13, 2023, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on its common stock to be paid November 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 27, 2023.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

