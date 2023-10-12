People.ai Unveils SalesAI: The Only Generative AI Sales Solution with the Data Foundation to Supercharge Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai today announced the launch of SalesAI, a fully integrated generative AI sales solution that will revolutionize the way company leaders approach revenue, team structure and coaching, and go-to-market execution. SalesAI automates manual workflows and day-to-day tasks, prepares salespeople for customer meetings, speeds up pipeline creation, uncovers hidden truths about deals, and enables prescriptive coaching recommendations.

What sets SalesAI apart from other generative AI sales solutions is the data foundation on which it's built.

What sets SalesAI apart from other generative AI sales solutions is the data foundation on which it's built. People.ai has been perfecting sales activity capture for nearly a decade, compiling an aggregated and anonymized data repository with a complete view of what sets great sales teams apart from the rest. SalesAI is the only generative AI solution that analyzes four different sets of data - captured GTM activity data spanning trillions of dollars in deals, People.ai's proprietary profiles of hundreds of millions of buyers, CRM data, and integration with any other relevant company data - to offer a holistic view of revenue-influencing factors. This makes SalesAI the most accurate and effective purpose-built generative AI sales solution on the market.

With SalesAI, reps can spend the majority of their time interacting with customers, sales leaders can effectively lead larger and more sophisticated teams to success, and executives get a more accurate and unobstructed view of what's happening across all of their most valuable customer relationships.

"We are at an inflection point in the evolution of enterprise sales," says Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO at People.ai. "The future of what's possible in terms of productivity, leadership effectiveness, and speed to value for organizations starts right now with generative AI. SalesAI is a game-changer for leaders at every level because of its ability to inspect for risks and inefficiencies standing in the way of generating more revenue and see around the corner to what's coming next. Organizations that adopt generative AI technology now will reach new heights in terms of team performance, customer experiences, and competitiveness in their market. Those that don't risk being left behind."

Gartner analysts predict that "By 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making, using technology that unites workflow, data and analytics." But generative AI tools are only as valuable as the data that feeds them. In the past, sales leaders relied on anecdotal data, incomplete CRM data, point solutions, and outright guesses to gauge revenue health in their organization. SalesAI is integrated into People.ai products, seamlessly delivering the benefits of generative AI and better data directly into customer relationship management (CRM) systems, inboxes, collaboration tools, and wherever their go-to-market teams work. It is also available via API so organizations can leverage SalesAI in their own business intelligence tools, private language models, and AI assistants. Not only are we bringing AI to where sales organizations already work, we're also increasing the value of and modernizing existing technology investments.

"At Elastic we are helping enterprises harness the power of GenAI," said Nicolas Day, Vice President, Global GTM Growth Strategy at Elastic. "As such, we are looking deeply into how GenAI technologies can help accelerate our own go-to-market operations and strategy and have partnered with People.ai on that. A year into this journey, it is clear that GenAI-powered technologies are poised to simplify the GTM technology stack for most companies, automating many of the manual workflows around forecasting, coaching and deal inspection, and dramatically improving productivity of the sales teams across the industry."

Here are some highlights of SalesAI:

Reveal What's Really Going On: Provides leaders with an unobstructed ability to inspect what's happening across the business and customer relationships - no more blind spots.

Scale Revenue Effectively: Get proactive guidance on how to optimize sales leadership to span across larger teams, and how to replicate top-performing reps.

Tighten Deal Execution: Construct the ideal buying group for every deal with buyer benchmarks and insights. Continuously and proactively identify inefficiencies and risks across every team, account, and opportunity.

Shorten Sales Cycles: Streamline and automate day-to-day tasks like QBRs, account planning, forecasting, and preparing for customer meetings so teams can spend more time selling and ultimately shorten deal cycles.

Integrate Into Existing Workflows: Use SalesAI right inside the tools your GTM teams use every day, such as CRMs, and leading communication and collaboration applications. Get more from your existing technology investments.

SalesAI is set to revolutionize sales, making it easier than ever to leverage the right data to supercharge growth and revenue.

SalesAI will be customer-ready starting November 2023. Sign up for early access and learn more at Sales.ai .

People.ai is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps customers win more revenue by providing sales, revops, marketing, enablement, and customer success teams with valuable insights. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on our enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

People.ai's unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, 160 million business contacts, and 69 approved patents related to AI-based business insights, sets us apart. We use this specialized GTM data to train our models and provide our customers with tailored business predictions and unique buyer insights.

People.ai has also received validation via Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, named a strong performer and the only enterprise-grade data management platform by Forrester Revenue Operations and Intelligence Wave, listed on the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list in 2022.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital. To learn more, please visit www.people.ai .

