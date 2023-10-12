The Paley Center for Media Announces Additional Speakers for the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit

Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media On November 7-8, 2023, at The Paley Museum

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and the William S. Paley Foundation.

The global Summit will convene international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives from across industries, including media, entertainment, sports, music, gaming, telecommunications, and technology.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced additional speakers for to the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media today. The highly anticipated global Summit stands at the epicenter of media, business, and current affairs with its unparalleled lineup of speakers and groundbreaking content that has been charting advances in all domains of media for almost three decades. The Paley International Council Summit will be held at The Paley Museum located on 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues and is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.

The global Summit will bring together international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives across industries - including media, entertainment, sports, music, gaming, telecommunications, and technology, to address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the future. The Paley International Council Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

Additional speakers to the previously announced lineup include:

Michael Bürgi, Senior Editor of Media Buying & Planning, Digiday

Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Founder and CEO, LionTree LLC

Campbell Brown, VP, Global Media Partnerships, Meta

Father Raymond de Souza, Columnist, National Post, National Catholic Register

Roula Khalaf , Editor, Financial Times

Melissa Lee , Host, Fast Money , CNBC

Thomas Llamas , NBC News Senior National Correspondent; Anchor, Top Story with Tom Llamas , NBC News NOW

Stephanie Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures

Izumi Nakamitsu , Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations

Becky Quick , Co-anchor, Squawk Box , CNBC

Mike Richter , New York Rangers Legend; 1994 Stanley Cup Champion; U.S. Olympian

Below please find the agenda for this year's Paley International Council Summit which includes dates, times, topics, and speakers.

The 2023 Paley International Council Summit

Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media

November 7-8, 2023

Session Schedule

Day 1: Tuesday, November 7

9:30 – 9:40 AM

The Paley Center for Media Welcome

Speakers:

Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

9:40 – 10:10 AM

The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by

William S. Paley Foundation

2024 promises no shortage of geopolitical drama. From the current war in Israel and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine to the pivotal U.S. election, climate change, and the ongoing friction with China, it is more important than ever before to understand the interconnectedness of our global society. Join visionary leaders James A. Baker and Frank A. Bennack Jr., as they share unparalleled insight into how the coming year may play out on the world stage.

Speakers:

James A. Baker, 61st United States Secretary of State; Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P

Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

10:15 – 10:45 AM

If Content is King, Distribution is King Kong

As streaming booms, content companies have had to continue to focus not only on great content, but on winning the distribution game in the new subscription economy. So, is content still king or does it now share the throne with those who have mastered the art of base management? How can wireless and ISPs help content businesses fix their pivotal issue: User churn?

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, will discuss the ways in which Verizon has mastered this art, and how by partnering effectively, content companies and distribution juggernauts can help each other change the streaming landscape for the better.

Speaker:

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon

10:50 – 11:20 AM

Expanding a Business Without Losing Your Way

From company culture to customer loyalty, expanding a business in a global marketplace can lead to many unintended consequences. How can it be done artfully but in such a way as to not alienate consumers or investors, even if their interests may not always be aligned? Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi, in conversation with Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink, weighs in on lessons learned from companies with interests in streaming, music, advertising, movies, television, gaming and more.



Speakers:

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO, Vivendi

Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO, MediaLink

11:20 – 11:35 AM

Networking Break

11:35 – 12:05 PM

The Great Pivot: How "New" Companies Have Become Leaders in Content

A decade ago, no one would have mentioned a wildly successful company like Mattel in a conversation about leaders in creating content. Today, this bastion of corporate America is succeeding where so many others have failed. In an age of "peak content" there are few companies who are not dipping their toes in the pool, but not many have been met with the kind of success seen by Mattel and one of the biggest movies of all time, this summer's Barbie. Join CEO Ynon Kreiz in conversation with CNBC's Becky Quick as they discuss their thoughts on the industry and why Mattel, Inc. is winning a game so many others have lost.

Speaker:

Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Mattel, Inc.

Moderator:

Becky Quick, Co-Anchor, Squawk Box, CNBC

12:10 – 12:40 PM

Ads and Content—Perfect Together

As advertising has become more integrated into original content, creators of all types would be well-served to know more about their audiences and what they will and will not tolerate from ad experiences. What is the most engaging type of ad, how (and where) are they most effective? From TV to social media and podcasting, how are platforms old and new impacting the industry? Join

Steve King, Chairman of Europe for Publicis Groupe, Janet Lee, CMO for Samsung Electronics America, and Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, in conversation with Michael Bürgi, Senior Editor of Media Buying & Planning at Digiday, as they peel back the curtain of the modern ad space from the perspectives of agency, brand, and platform.

Speakers:

Steve King, Chairman of Europe, Publicis Groupe

Janet Lee, SVP/CMO, Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics America

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive Officer, ITV

Moderator:

Michael Bürgi, Senior Editor, Media Buying & Planning, Digiday

12:45 – 1:15 PM

Finding an Audience in Streaming News

Streaming news services are rapidly growing as the new source of information for American consumers. The NBCU News Group is the only organization to offer three such services including NBC News NOW, a free news network that offers the most live programming and is available on Peacock as well as many other platforms. Cesar Conde, Chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, and Tom Llamas, Senior National Correspondent with NBC News, will give us an exclusive look at what is working for audiences, including Spanish-language audiences, and why.

Speaker:

Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group

Moderator:

Tom Llamas, Senior National Correspondent, NBC News; Anchor, Top Story with Tom Llamas on NBC News NOW

1:15 – 2:15 PM

Networking Luncheon

2:15 – 2:45 PM

Media M&A: How Modern Media Giants Are Operating in Uncertain Financial Times

Partnerships and M&A have never been more influential to the media industry. With technological change and disruption, the order of the day, strategic corporate moves can be the difference between the next big thing and irrelevance. No one has been in the thick of these developments more than

Blair Effron, Partner and Cofounder of Centerview Partners. Join him in conversation with Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, as they take a look at the media landscape, the changes that have gotten us to today, what can we expect to see from deals and deal-making, and what the future may look like.

Speaker:

Blair W. Effron, Partner, Cofounder, Centerview Partners LLC

Moderator:

Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

2:50 – 3:20 PM

Measuring an Audience Across Multiple Platforms

Gone are the days of measuring your audience with a box connected to your TV. Now, content creators send their products to televisions, phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and more. With so much data coming back from those devices, how do leaders make data-driven decisions with confidence? Cross-platform measurement has never been more pivotal to business and making sense of it all has been a key hurdle to overcome. Not anymore. Join Nielsen Executive Chairman David Kenny and Integrated Media Company CEO Jonathan Miller as they discuss finding an audience, measuring it, and keeping it.

Speaker:

David Kenny, Executive Chairman, Nielsen

Moderator:

Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company

3:25 – 3:55 PM

The Future of Work

Where we work has fundamentally changed in the past five years. As technology continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, the way we work will continue to evolve in ways we never imagined. What will the future of work look like and how can businesses ensure that they have a skilled and diverse workforce for the benefit of their companies and society at large? Join Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Mansueto Ventures, in conversation with Debra Lee, Founder and Chair of Leading Women Defined Foundation, and Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, for a deep dive into what work may look like for the next generation.

Speakers:

Debra Lee, Founder and Chair, Leading Women Defined Foundation

Ryan Roslansky, Chief Executive Officer, LinkedIn

Moderator:

Stephanie Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures

3:55 – 4:10 PM

Networking Break

4:15 – 4:45 PM

30 Years of Interactive Entertainment and Take-Two Interactive

When gaming giant Take-Two Interactive was founded in 1993, the landscape of the interactive entertainment industry was vastly different. Consoles were king. AI was science fiction. Since that time, Take-Two has been on the forefront of creativity, delivering some of the industry's most beloved and commercially successful franchises, as well capitalizing on new technologies and emerging business models to establish new paradigms for consumer engagement. Campbell Brown, VP of Global Media Partnerships with Meta, joins Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick for a discussion on the evolution of Take-Two and the industry, and what lies ahead on the horizon. As interactive entertainment continues to be the fastest growing segment of entertainment, Zelnick and his team are striving to achieve continued, long-term success through their core tenets of creativity, innovation, and efficiency.

Speaker:

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Moderator:

Campbell Brown, VP, Global Media Partnerships, Meta

4:50 – 5:20 PM

Climate Change: The Critical Role the Media, Business, and Other Stakeholders Play in Shaping the Narrative

Climate change is an existential crisis that demands action from across the globe and from almost every industry. Climate solutions are coming online but are quite technical. We need to gain broad public support for these technologies and communicate the successes that are already being realized. But we live in a world where attention spans are short and the appetite for technical depth is waning. Join Reuters' Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni; Roula Khalaf, Editor of Financial Times; and Citi Head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs Ed Skyler for an in-depth conversation on the issue, solutions, and how the media can impact the way the world responds.

Speakers:

Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Roula Khalaf, Editor, Financial Times

Ed Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi

5:25 – 5:55 PM

On the Brink: How Real Is the Threat of Nuclear War?

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the possibility of nuclear war has never been a graver issue. But a lot has changed since the Cold War. Today's leaders, along with the proliferation of nuclear weapons and modern technology, have only made the issue more complex. Additionally, local tensions and the increase in terrorism potentially mean a greater threat from weapons of mass destruction than ever before. What do you need to know about the new look of this threat? How could it impact your life and your company and what is being done to ensure cooler heads continue to prevail?

Opening Remarks:

Michael Douglas, Actor, Producer and United Nations Messenger of Peace

Speakers:

Bonnie Denise Jenkins, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, U.S. Department of State

Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations

Moderator:

Jonathan Granoff, President, Global Security Institute

5:55 – 6:00 PM

Closing Remarks

Speaker:

Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Day 2: Wednesday, November 8

9:30 – 9:40 AM

Opening Remarks

Speakers:

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

9:40 – 10:10 AM

The Evolution of Black and Brown Storytelling on TV

While there remains a lot of work to do on representation in Hollywood, the needle is finally moving in the right direction. In a fresh and original discussion

of a long-examined issue, Crystal McCrary guides a frank, deep, and thoughtful discussion on the changes that have been made and the work left to do with

Debra Martin Chase, Susan Fales-Hill, and Tonya Lewis Lee. These pioneers and leaders in writers' rooms, production companies, and studios have led a sea change so content from diverse voices can find a wider audience, opening the

door for more stories from a variety of perspectives.

Speakers:

Debra Martin Chase, Executive Producer, The Equalizer, CBS, and Becoming Mary Tyler Moore, HBO

Susan Fales-Hill, Consulting Producer and Writer, And Just Like That, Max

Tonya Lewis Lee, Director, Producer, Author

Moderator:

Crystal McCrary, Filmmaker, Producer, Author, Entrepreneur







10:15 – 10:45 AM

How the NHL Is Reaching Fans, Young and Old

The NHL has been through many changes over the past 100 years, but fans have always been central to organization. From outdoor games to the NHL Green initiative to attracting new and younger fans with "Big City Greens," how are these initiatives and others helping sustain and grow the fan base? Join Commissioner Gary Bettman and New York Ranger Legend Mike Richter in conversation with Aryeh Bourkoff, Founder and CEO of LionTree LLC, as they discuss this and more.

Speaker:

Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League

Mike Richter, New York Rangers Legend; 1994 Stanley Cup Champion; U.S. Olympian

Moderator:

Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Founder and CEO, LionTree LLC

10:50 – 11:20 AM

From Streaming Wars to AI and Everything in Between: The State of Media (ZOOM)

From the surge in artificial intelligence to advancements in streaming technology, the media landscape continues to evolve, resulting in new challenges facing executives and new opportunities. Join Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Global, for an insightful and wide-ranging discussion on the state of the media industry.

Speakers:

Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Liberty Global

John Malone, Chairman, Liberty Global

11:20 – 11:35 AM

Networking Break

11:35 – 12:05 PM

Apple's Eddy Cue on The Future of Sports

Over the last fifteen years, it's become easier than ever to watch every sport at home or on the go. The downside? It's more difficult than ever for fans to know where and when to tune into their favorite leagues, teams, and players.

Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services, will discuss the future of sports media—from the changing landscape for sports rights to the state of sports journalism. Cue will also share insights on Apple's unprecedented ten-year partnership with Major League Soccer and bringing Lionel Messi to the league, and the expansion of sports coverage and curation in Apple News.

Speaker:

Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services, Apple, Inc.

12:10 – 12:40 PM

Leveraging Media to Combat Religious Persecution

In some ways the global community is more fractured than ever before in our lifetime. This leads to all kinds of conflict on every scale. A recent Pew study found that religious groups reported harassment of some kind in 90% of the world's nations, a 21% increase over the last decade. How can the media be used to bring people together across faiths and quell the unrest?

Timothy Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York and

Father Raymond J. de Souza, Columnist, National Post and National Catholic Register, will discuss this important issue.

Speaker:

Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York

Father Raymond J. de Souza, Columnist, National Post, National Catholic Register

12:45 – 1:15 PM

Going Global and Staying Local: Expanding Your Audience without Sacrificing Your Core

International expansion is not without risks. While gaining new audiences is key to success, what about the ones that got you there? How can a company appeal to a core, local group while also welcoming new and diverse customers into the fold? Join Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, and Ricardo Salinas, Founder and CEO of Grupo Salinas, in conversation with Melissa Lee, Host, Fast Money, CNBC, as they discuss the ways in which their companies are reaching more people around the globe.

Speakers:

Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego, Founder and CEO, Grupo Salinas

Tim Davie, Director-General, BBC

Moderator:

Melissa Lee, Host, Fast Money, CNBC

1:15 – 1:20 PM

Closing Remarks

Speaker:

Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Events and participants are subject to change.

For delegation registration information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.

Media Contact

Mercedes Anderson, Head of Communications, The Paley Center for Media

mercedesanderson@paleycenter.org

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The Council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and

Henry A. Kissinger. The Council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

