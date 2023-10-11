Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Present Mission-Critical Panel on "A National Imperative to Combat Mental Illness and Addiction" at the 2023 Galien Forum USA

Alexandria's panel features congressmen and veterans Seth Moulton and Mike Waltz and Navy SEAL

Foundation CEO Robin King, leading advocates of mental health and addiction recovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it will present a mission-critical panel titled "A National Imperative to Combat Mental Illness and Addiction" at the 2023 Galien Forum USA on October 26, 2023 at 10:15 am EDT at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City. Highlighting the immense need to break the stigma and bring awareness to these devastating crises, Alexandria's panel will feature national leaders and changemakers, Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and lawmaker behind the creation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline; Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida, a U.S. Army Green Beret and National Guard veteran and PTSD research and treatment advocate; and Robin King, chief executive officer of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The pivotal discussion will explore critical issues, strategies and policies aimed at reshaping the perception and treatment of mental illness and addiction to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for all, including military personnel and veterans, who experience mental health and addiction concerns at dramatically higher rates. It will be co-moderated by Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria, board director of the NSF and the National Medal of Honor Museum and co-founder of OneFifteen, a data-driven comprehensive care model for treating addiction that Alexandria pioneered in partnership with Verily; and Lynne Zydowsky, PhD, chief of science of Alexandria. For complimentary access to the live broadcast of the panel, please register on the Galien Foundation's website. A recording of Alexandria's panel will also be available on the Galien Foundation's YouTube channel beginning October 28, 2023.

"Mental health and addiction, prioritized focus areas among our impactful social responsibility pillars, represent two of the most complex public health issues of our time. An alarming almost 49,500 people took their own lives in the United States in 2022, the highest number in our country's history, and drug overdose deaths surpassed 111,000 lives, due in large part to the rise in fentanyl use," said Mr. Marcus. "In 2017, the opioid epidemic drove us to pioneer OneFifteen in Dayton, Ohio — a city with one of the highest per capita overdose death rates in the nation that year. We designed and developed a state-of-the-art campus with a full continuum of care, including crisis stabilization, residential housing and job placement. Since it opened its doors four years ago, OneFifteen has treated over 6,000 patients. Today, we call for increased attention and policy action at the federal, state and local levels to support systemic change that can more boldly address the unprecedented mental health and addiction crises. We are honored to bring together our exceptional panelists, who continue to drive significant reform, in an insightful conversation on these critical areas, which are fundamental to overall human health."

Mr. Marcus is serving again this year on the esteemed Prix Galien USA Awards jury to honor transformational innovations in life science that have the potential to profoundly impact human health and enhance the lives of patients around the world. The annual Prix Galien USA Awards, organized by the Galien Foundation, is among the most prestigious awards programs in the life science industry. Mr. Marcus, visionary pioneer of the life science real estate niche, accomplished executive and seasoned venture capitalist with decades of experience as a board member of several public and private life science companies, brings extensive knowledge of leading-edge science and company building to his role on the 2023 Prix Galien USA Awards jury. Alongside other influential life science leaders, he is serving on the Prix Galien USA Awards committee responsible for evaluating and recognizing the Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, Best Incubators, Accelerators and Equity, and Best Startup. Winners and honorees in these categories will be announced during the Galien Forum USA on October 26, 2023.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $30.6 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.9 million SF as of June 30, 2023, which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction, 9.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 19.1 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's social responsibility initiatives, practices, investments and partnerships and the potential impacts of such activities and the panelists' and Mr. Marcus's efforts on driving reform, governmental attention and policy action, the perception and treatment of mental illness and addiction, and the country's mental health crisis. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Senior Vice President – Chief Content Officer, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.