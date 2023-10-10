Spotlighting an iconic partnership between a global superstar and America's Team, the Restaurant features signature branding, merch, and displays from notable moments throughout Post's career and Cowboys history

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Malone's partnership with Raising Cane's continues Thursday with the opening of a Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Restaurant right in the heart of Cowboys Country – a place and a team that had lasting impact on Post from an early age. A true Texan at heart, Post was raised under the bright lights of the blue and silver and is a die-hard Cowboys fan. He took that love for America's Team and used it as inspiration when designing the Restaurant, which is marked by a 32-feet-tall Cowboys Star greeting Customers as they enter the Drive-Thru – proving everything really is bigger in Texas.

Exterior of Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys Restaurant located in Dallas (PRNewswire)

Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys Team Up with Raising Cane's to Open First-of-its-Kind Restaurant in Cowboys Country.

"Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history," said Post Malone.

The Restaurant, located at 2255 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220, is the first of its kind and pays homage to iconic moments across Post and Cowboys history through interior and exterior art and displays including a custom silver vinyl wrap around the Restaurant exterior, silhouettes of Post's signature on-stage moments, blue lighting throughout the interior, Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor, a vending machine featuring exclusive merch, and more* (full list of Restaurant features below).

"First the Post Malone x Cane's Cowboys cups and now an entire Restaurant. We just love the partnership and friendship with Todd Graves, Cane's and Post Malone," said Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. "We're very proud to be part of this innovative new store and concept and seeing that big Cowboys star in position to greet everyone will be a great reminder and reflection of how much we value and celebrate our continued collaboration."

The Restaurant opening marks the latest work in Post's partnership with Raising Cane's, which began from a conversation between him and close friend Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's. Growing up eating Cane's, Post made a personal request to open a Restaurant by his home in Midvale, UT. Todd was excited about the idea and the duo kicked off the partnership with a Restaurant in Midvale, which was personally-designed by Post, and continued with the launch of a series of collector's cups, National Chicken Finger Day skit, and more.

"This is an exciting day at Cane's as we open our Restaurant with Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. No Restaurant brand has collaborated with a global superstar and sports team on this level, and to see it come to life has been a great experience," said Graves. "Post and the Cowboys have loyal fanbases and we're looking forward to welcoming them to this Restaurant that Austin (Post) designed, whether they're grabbing a bite before a game or after a show, or any time they're in the mood for a Box Combo."

Customers and fans can sip their hand-squeezed lemonade, fresh-brewed iced tea or drink of choice in style from a Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys cup while being greeted with the best of Post and the Cowboys by placing an order in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout or online. Stay in the know on all things Raising Cane's by following @RaisingCanes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Following Thursday's grand opening, the Restaurant will operate under normal business hours of 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

* Key Restaurant Features

The exterior of the restaurant is wrapped in a silver vinyl that features silhouette images of Post Malone and his iconic on-stage moments



Standing tall at 32 feet, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star greets Customers as they enter the Drive-Thru , adorned by classic images of Post Malone



The patio is a nod to Post's love for "pong" with the tables and chairs placed accordingly, giving Customers and fans a fun place to dine and enjoy their Box Combos



Cane's classic red logo is replaced by the blue Post Malone x Cane's logo on the building and pole signs, letting fans know they're in for a treat!

As Customers approach the front counter, the wall will reveal the Raising Cane's x Post Malone collab logo and the image changes to reveal an on-stage image of Post Malone as they step closer to order Socks Drink sleeves Hats Foam football Keychains Magnet T-shirt Lapel pin



A Post Malone fan mailbox sits inside the Restaurant at the ready to receive fan mail, which is regularly picked up and delivered to Post himself



Displays throughout the Restaurant feature vintage Dallas Cowboys memorabilia including an early 90s autographed game jersey, custom cleats and more Post's jorts and sneakers Broken guitars Custom Post Malone Dallas Cowboys hat Outfits worn by Post at Posty Fest in 2019, from a performance at a show in Texas , the "I Like You" music video, the Times Square performance, and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves' outfit from the Midvale Restaurant opening



LED screens feature small animations that dance across the screen to bring to life the artwork featured on the Post x Cane's x Cowboys cup along with footage from the Midvale opening



Post's booth area features a custom painting of Post Malone by artist Patrick Ganino

Socks



Drink sleeves



Hats



Foam football



Keychains



Magnet



T-shirt



Lapel pin

Post's jorts and sneakers



Broken guitars



Custom Post Malone Dallas Cowboys hat



Outfits worn by Post at Posty Fest in 2019, from a performance at a show in Texas , the "I Like You" music video, the Times Square performance, and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves' outfit from the Midvale Restaurant opening

ABOUT POST MALONE

An 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (5x-platinum), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now" (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

Most recently, he released his highly anticipated fifth full-length record AUSTIN. The album, self-titled after Post's legal name, is yet another shift in sound for Post and features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. In June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award."

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Raising Cane's is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 750+ Restaurants in 35+ states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2023. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic "Cane's Sauce" – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

MEDIA

Assets: Link to Restaurant assets can be found here

Raising Cane's contact: Megan Sprague; publicrelations@raisingcanes.com

Post Malone contacts: amanda.silverman@ledecompany.com , cara.hutchison@ledecompany.com

The Restaurant exterior features the iconic Dallas Cowboys star and Post's iconic on-stage moments (PRNewswire)

Upon entering the Restaurant, Customers are greeted with Post Malone x Raising Cane's collab logo that changes to reveal an on-stage picture of Post as fans approach the front counter (PRNewswire)

Cowboys memorabilia and iconic Post fashion adorn the walls and ceilings of this first-of-its-kind Restaurant (PRNewswire)

Standing tall at 32 feet, a giant Dallas Cowboys star greets Customers as they enter the Drive-Thru (PRNewswire)

Fans will find iconic Post Malone outfits on display as well as a digital screen featuring his content (PRNewswire)

Raising Cane's logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC