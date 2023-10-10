NEW REPORT SHOWS ST. LUKE'S UNIVERSITY HEALTH NETWORK SAVES $1 MILLION PER YEAR WITH ROUNDTRIP

Roundtrip releases groundbreaking impact study revealing St. Luke's University Health Network achieves $1 million in cost savings per year by implementing its patient transportation software.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtrip, a leading transportation software solution for health systems and health plans, has released a groundbreaking impact study showing substantial cost savings through enhanced patient transportation efficiency. In partnership with St. Luke's University Health Network, Roundtrip implemented its software to reduce inpatient length of stay and improve staff members' operational efficiency. The study revealed $1 million savings annually through a 67% reduction in overnight stays due to transportation delays, along with averting the need to hire six additional communication center operators to manage the escalating volume of patient transportation requests.

The study, published on September 19, breaks down St. Luke's initial challenges involving patient transportation scheduling and management amid rapid expansion and increasing demand for transportation services. It then highlights how Roundtrip's solution streamlined the organization's transportation workflow through advanced features and integrations, automating ride booking procedures. This not only enhanced workflow efficiency but also amplified cross-organizational transparency, ultimately culminating in substantial cost savings and heightened staff and patient satisfaction.

67% reduction in the number of overnight hospital stays caused by transportation: reducing delays in securing available transportation helped reduce overnight hospital stays, contributing to astronomical year-over-year cost-savings.

86% reduction in communication center call volume: digitizing the ride booking process eliminated frequent calls, saved staff time, and prevented the need to hire six additional team members to manage the continually increasing demand.

58% reduction in transportation ETA deviation: automated transportation vendor selection led to a boost in transportation efficiency, with a 58% reduction in the average variance between requested ride start times and actual pickup ETA.

"Our collaboration with St. Luke's University Health Network is a testament to their dedication to embracing innovation," said Mark Switaj, CEO at Roundtrip. "Their team did an amazing job of collecting baseline data and metrics that helped us better quantify the true impact of Roundtrip on hospital operations."

"Collaborating with Roundtrip on this endeavor has truly brought about a new era of efficiency and patient-centered care," remarks Chad Brisendine, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at St. Luke's University Health Network.

Roundtrip is a leading digital B2B solution for Health Systems and Health Plans that optimizes care coordinators' workflows in managing patient transportation. We seamlessly connect users to our nationwide network of non-emergency medical transportation providers, offering various vehicle types for each patient's unique medical needs. Our integrations with industry-standard software, such as EMR and CAD systems, enhance user efficiency and visibility substantially. With over customers across the nation, we have proven results in reducing no-shows, expediting discharges, and enhancing patient and staff satisfaction. At Roundtrip, we are dedicated to removing transportation as a barrier to wellbeing.

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 20,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.4 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in two states: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. St. Luke's hospitals operate the largest network of trauma centers in Pennsylvania, with the Bethlehem Campus being home to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, the Network established the Lehigh Valley's first and only four-year medical school campus. It also operates the nation's longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 45 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with more than 400 residents and fellows. In 2022, St. Luke's, a member of the Children's Hospital Association, opened the Lehigh Valley's first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to kids.

SLUHN is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system to earn Medicare's five-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. It is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World's Best Hospital. The Network's flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from Fortune/Merative 11 times total and eight years in a row, including in 2023 when it was identified as THE #4 TEACHING HOSPITAL IN THE COUNTRY. In 2021, St. Luke's was identified as one of the 15 Top Health Systems nationally. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN's information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. The Network is also recognized as one of the state's lowest cost providers.

