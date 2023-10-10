NBA CHAMPION AND ENTREPRENEUR KYLE KUZMA FORGES A DYNAMIC FRANCHISE DEAL WITH MAHANA FRESH FOR NATIONAL EXPANSION

Basketball star to further expand Mahana Fresh nationwide through multi-unit franchise deal

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahana Fresh , the fast-casual restaurant dedicated to the idea that a good mood starts with good food, is thrilled to announce a major franchise expansion deal with NBA champion and entrepreneur Kyle Kuzma. This partnership is set to bring the fresh, healthy, and flavorful dining option to fans and food enthusiasts nationwide, as Kuzma and Mahana Fresh have set their sights to open first in Tysons Corner, VA, with a second location in Scottsdale, AZ to follow.

"I eagerly anticipate the growth of our brand alongside Kyle and embarking on this journey together," said Dave Wood, CEO of Mahana Fresh. "This partnership signifies our commitment to making healthy food accessible to everyone, and Kyle's passion for health and wellness perfectly aligns with our brand values."

At its core, Mahana Fresh is committed to providing its customers with a wide variety of delicious and nutritious meal choices, all while upholding a strict gluten-free policy and also proudly providing dairy-free alternatives.

By joining forces with Kuzma, the brand seeks to further champion a lifestyle centered around well-being and staying active while offering a taste of culinary innovation. This partnership exemplifies Mahana Fresh's dedication to delivering high-quality food experiences that align with the values of today's health-conscious consumers.

Kuzma is known for his trailblazing spirit and his ability to make a cultural impact. His dedication to cultivating strategic, transformational ventures extends well beyond his basketball career; he's dedicated to building and investing in businesses that can generate long-lasting prosperity for future generations. He is applying this same innovative approach to his partnership with Mahana Fresh.

"The franchise expansion with Mahana Fresh represents my commitment to creating opportunities, fostering growth, and making a meaningful impact," said Kuzma. "I'm looking forward to working with Mahana Fresh to help strategically scale their business so we can bring delicious, nutritious options to more neighborhoods across the country, promoting a healthier lifestyle for everyone."

Mahana Fresh's menu thrives on the build-your-own-bowl model, allowing diners to choose their base, protein, toppings, and sauces. The Mahana Fresh menu even has a few dessert bite options, including zucchini brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and snickerdoodles — all gluten-free.

To learn more about Mahana Fresh, including their menu and locations, visit www.MahanaFresh.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

About Mahana Fresh

Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Mahana Fresh follows the build-a-bowl QSR concept with all gluten-free menu items. The company, which started in 2019, believes that a good mood starts with good food, and everyone has a place at the table when it comes to conscious eating. Each restaurant design channels Hawaiian culture with bright, tropical colors delivering a one-of-a-kind dining experience. With recipes developed by world class chefs, Mahana Fresh has something for everyone to Eat Well, Live Better.

Mahana Fresh is currently in its expansion period with restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

