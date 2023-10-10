Cold Chain Technologies Acquires Exeltainer, Expanding its Presence in Europe and Latin America

FRANKLIN, Mass. and MADRID, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies, LLC ("CCT"), a leading provider of thermal packaging solutions for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products for the life sciences industry, today announced it has acquired Exeltainer, a global provider of life sciences thermal packaging solutions with manufacturing hubs in Spain and Brazil. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Exeltainer further expands CCT's global footprint and broadens its portfolio of highly engineered products that solve customers' most challenging problems. Founded in 2004, Exeltainer has leveraged its technical expertise and strategic manufacturing locations to become the supplier of choice for blue-chip pharmaceutical customers serving Europe and Latin America.

"Exeltainer has developed an impressive portfolio of solutions to meet the stringent compliance requirements of its global pharmaceutical clients" said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of CCT. "We are thrilled to partner with Héctor Navarro and the entire Exeltainer team to deliver enhanced value to our customers around the globe. This combination further establishes CCT as a leader in sustainable shipping solutions with unmatched thermal engineering expertise and global manufacturing capabilities."

"This exciting partnership will help accelerate our growth into new regions and further our development of innovative products," said Héctor Navarro, Founder and CEO of Exeltainer. "We admire CCT as a leader in the thermal packaging industry and believe it is the ideal partner for Exeltainer's next chapter of growth. We look forward to working with Ranjeet and his team to better serve our customers, our employees, and the entire life sciences community."

This is CCT's third add-on acquisition since partnering with Aurora Capital Partners in 2019. During this time, CCT has dramatically expanded its portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, entered key new life sciences verticals, launched its new digital platform, and dramatically grown its global manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is a leading global provider of thermal packaging and digital solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences industry. With more than 50 years of proven product assurance in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the life sciences industry's most innovative and dependable provider. For more information about CCT, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

About Exeltainer

Exeltainer designs, engineers, and manufactures single-use and reusable thermal packaging solutions primarily for biopharmaceutical applications. Exeltainer has more than two decades of experience creating bespoke, highly engineered solutions for its customers' specific needs. Founded in 2004, Exeltainer is headquartered in Madrid, Spain and operates additional manufacturing locations in Spain and Brazil. For more information about Exeltainer, visit: https://www.exeltainer.com/

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: https://www.auroracap.com/

