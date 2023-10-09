Kexing Biopharm Holds China-MENA & South Asia Pharmaceutical Cooperation High-end Forum, Aiming at Foreign Emerging Markets

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China-MENA & South Asia Pharmaceutical Cooperation High-end Forum and Kexing Biopharm's Series of Globalization Activities were successfully held recently.

MENA and South Asia are recognized as pivotal regions for Kexing Biopharm's overseas business expansion. The event brought together industry experts and heads of well-known pharmaceutical companies from these regions, and Chinese pharmaceutical analysts, sharing their insights into local pharmaceutical policies, regulations, and market prospects. They also had an in-depth exchange of views on how to develop markets at a faster pace. Their interactions were highly positive and enthusiastic.

Kexing Biopharm has been deeply engaged in overseas markets for many years, with a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide. Since its IPO, the company has prioritized overseas business expansion as one of its three major strategies. MENA and South Asia are among the earliest overseas markets where the company established its presence. In 2022, the company established its subsidiary in Egypt and officially initiated local operations. Since then, it has been accelerating its expansion and investment in MENA and South Asia, particularly in such markets as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

At the event, representatives from drug regulatory authorities and heads of leading pharmaceutical companies in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan delivered insightful speeches. They provided authoritative interpretations of the local drug regulatory systems and relevant policies, in addition to offering detailed introductions to the local drug distribution channels and market trends. Many attendees said the pharmaceutical markets in MENA and South Asia are experiencing rapid growth with buoyant demand. This undoubtedly presents excellent opportunities for Chinese pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand their presence in the local pharmaceutical sectors. Kexing Biopharm has established a strong foothold in the regions, particularly with its flagship product EPOSINO, which enjoys a significant market share. Going forward, the company will export numerous biosimilars, offering a diverse range of products that have garnered customer recognition for their exceptional quality across multiple countries.

Kexing Biopharm has proactively forged strategic partnerships with both domestic and international biotechnology companies. It aims to promote China's exceptional biosimilars abroad, including Infliximab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab, and Trastuzumab. The company has engaged in extensive cooperation with overseas clients in various fields such as tumor, autoimmunity, and has made significant contributions to local medical and healthcare endeavors.

