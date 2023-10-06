NORTHLINK AVIATION ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING ON SOUTH CAMPUS E-COMMERCE AND EXPRESS FREIGHT TERMINAL AT TED STEVENS ANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthLink Aviation ("NorthLink") will host a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at 10AM AK on October 11, 2023, to celebrate the start of construction on the E-Commerce and Express Freight Terminal on the south campus of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport ("ANC").

Upon completion, the new terminal at ANC will include:

11 power-through hardstands and four push-back hardstands for the largest cargo freighters.

Modern warehouse with ability to provide full customs clearance and first port of entry at ANC, allowing overseas cargo to arrive at its destination faster.

LEED and WELL-certified office space.

First facility in Alaska to recover and recycle deicing fluid, which currently flows into the Cook Inlet.

Ground service equipment facility with electric charging.

On-site childcare facility for employees in response to the shortage of affordable childcare in Anchorage .

NorthLink's terminal will address the urgent need for new cargo infrastructure to support the continued growth of ANC, the third-busiest cargo airport in the world. Furthermore, NorthLink plans to work with stakeholders at ANC to ensure that deicing fluid used at ANC is recovered and recycled, protecting neighboring waterbodies and improving the sustainability profile of one of the most strategic airports in the United States. NorthLink's terminal will also accelerate the delivery of e-commerce packages to customers in Alaska and the Lower 48.

Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink stated, "I want to thank our incredible, Anchorage-based team, which has helped bring this critical infrastructure project to reality. NorthLink's terminal will improve the safety, efficiency, profitability and sustainability of cargo operations at the third-busiest cargo airport in the world. We are grateful for our customers' support for this critically needed infrastructure project."

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO of Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger") commented: "NorthLink is a good example of Tiger's focus on providing growth capital to create blue-chip-contracted, critical transportation infrastructure that will provide essential services for decades to come. We were drawn to Anchorage, one of the busiest cargo airports in the world, since it is uniquely situated to help air carriers deliver high value cargo more efficiently and sustainably to global markets."

About NorthLink Aviation:

NorthLink Aviation is developing a world-class air cargo terminal on the south campus of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). NorthLink's terminal will include power-through hardstands, an air-side warehouse, office space, a ground service equipment facility and infrastructure designed to recover and recycle deicing fluid. In 2022, ANC was the third busiest air cargo airport in the world and the sixth busiest in terms of international freight.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners:

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

