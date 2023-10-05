'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY' EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DOROTHY TORAN JOINS PARTNERS IN KIND PRODUCTIONS AS PRESIDENT

'The Beat Goes On' docuseries with executive producers Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Mario Van Peebles is the first project with Toran at the helm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners in Kind (PIK), a new media production company that centers storytelling at the intersection of social impact, compassion and entertainment, announced Dorothy Toran, the Emmy- and Palme d'Or-nominated executive producer, showrunner and director, as president. Toran joins PIK co-founders, philanthropists Gillian Hormel and Shelly Tygielski.

Toran is known for her work in producing some of unscripted television's highest-rated programming for Bravo, NBC Universal, Viacom, Discovery and more, including Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the cable network's first ever special about racial and social justice, Race In America: A Movement Not A Moment and its follow-up, Race In America: Our Vote Counts. She has also executive produced programming for international initiatives that amplify gender equality and women's empowerment, including The General Assembly of the United Nations on behalf of UN Women.

Partners in Kind recently announced its first project, the multi-part docu-series, The Beat Goes On, with executive producers Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Mario Van Peebles, who is also directing.

"We boldly believe that audiences want and deserve content that is kind, inspiring and calls them to action in amplifying the voices and stories of those who are so often not heard," said Toran. "At the same time, this programming must be entertaining and provocative. Our mission is to tell stories in this duality."

In a joint statement made by Hormel and Tygielski, the co-founders expressed that they are "thrilled to welcome Dorothy into the Partners in Kind family. We share an aligned vision, and are confident that with Dorothy at the helm, our mission to bring diverse voices and stories to wide audiences and to create a ripple of impact will be realized."

Partners in Kind brings purpose to production by developing and investing in film and television projects aimed at inspiring tangible acts of kindness and compassion, building community and generating momentum around social change.

Established in 2022, Partners in Kind (PIK) is a production company based in Scottsdale, Arizona that centers storytelling at the intersection of inspirational impact and entertainment. At the heart of PIK are the Purpose in Production Impact Funds, which focus on investing in, developing and creating programming that motivates viewers to contribute, connect, and spread compassion throughout the world. By collaborating with social impact leaders, prominent nonprofit organizations, and NGOs, PIK strives to generate robust awareness and drive tangible change on a global level for the most crucial issues of our time. Learn more at partnersinkindproductions.com .

