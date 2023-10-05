Texas de Brazil Opens First Restaurant in South Carolina

Greenville's Haywood Mall Welcomes Premier Brazilian Steakhouse

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, makes its debut in South Carolina tonight when it opens for dinner at the upscale Haywood Mall in Greenville. This new restaurant, located at 700 Haywood Rd., will be the family-owned brand's 65th location.

Texas de Brazil embraces a time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking, which was adopted from the gauchos, or Brazilian cowboys of Southern Brazil. All the meats are cooked over an open flame using natural wood charcoal to give the meats a deeper and more intense flavor with just the right amount of smokiness.

"We are eager to bring the art of churrasco and rodizio-style service to our first South Carolina location," stated Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We are confident our concept and Brazilian cuisine will be a great addition to the Greenville community and look forward to offering the residents and visitors a unique option for those seeking a dining experience like no other," he adds.

The new restaurant features an extravagant salad area made of white marble adorned with a lavish flower arrangement, radiant golden onyx pillars that complement soaring ceilings and unique hanging light fixtures that enhance the ambiance of the expansive dining area. Guests can enjoy a drink in the intimate lounge area or browse for their favorite bottles in the impressive wine cellar.

The restaurant offers a large private dining room, where up to 75 guests can dine together. For smaller parties, there is a stunning wood table in front of the grill where guests can dine and watch the gauchos skewer and grill the meat.

The highlights of this rodizio-style dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area.

The experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety.

Salad Area Selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, couscous pasta, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, lobster bisque and much more.

The main course or star of the show - a savory variety of flame-grilled meats that are expertly prepared and carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos.

Churrasco Selections include cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, such as filet mignon, barbecued pork ribs, leg of lamb, Parmesan drumettes and the guest's favorite, picanha.

A good wine nicely complements the flavors of churrasco and Texas de Brazil's curated wine list includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards as well as Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label collection of six varietals bottled in Chile.

A full bar offers craft cocktails including the traditional Caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits and beer (domestic and Brazilian).

For those with a sweet tooth, no meal is complete without dessert and guests can indulge in selections including house-made flan, triple layer chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake and more, all served a la carte.

Service hours include - Dinner: Mon. - Thurs. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri. 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sat. 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sun. 2:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes the meat and salad service is $50.99 per person. The salad area only option is $31.99 per person. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years are $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/greenville/ or call 864.400.2500.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 53 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

