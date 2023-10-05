ONUG Fall to Focus on the Convergence of Networking and Security Technology and Its Role in Building Trusted Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure

Focus on the New Age of Networking, Cloud Cost Optimization, Role of AI in Networking and Security Operations

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000, today announced the final program and speaker line up for its ONUG Fall 2023 event being held live at Chelsea Industrial, in Hudson Yards in New York City, October 24-25.

ONUG Fall will focus on building trusted enterprise cloud infrastructure through the convergence of networking and security technology, markets and operational teams. This theme will manifest itself through several massive industry transformation trends including OT/IT integration, cloud infrastructure integration with on-prem, and the emerging Network as a Service (NaaS) approach to wide area networking. Collectively, these transformation trends represent $800B+ for an industry in transition.

ONUG Fall 2023 is the 24th ONUG Conference and the largest gathering thus far. It is expected that over 1,500 community members will join this event in-person and online. The conference also includes 40 sponsors, 85 speakers and 35 tools and technology proofs of concept.

"Over the past 18 months, ONUG has focused on providing networking and security teams with the training, tools and technologies to take on the responsibility for building and running cloud infrastructure and its integration with on-prem infrastructure," said Nick Lippis, co-founder, and co-chair of ONUG. "This ONUG Fall will take a deep dive into the processes and technologies surrounding networking and security convergence."

ONUG Fall speaker line-up includes executives from the largest IT consumers in the world, including:

Michael Elmore , SVP CISO, GSK, and his Team

Matt Davy , Chief Network Architect, Visa

Andy Brown , CEO, Sand Hill East LLC

Barry Elia , AVP & Head, Network-as-a-Service Development Team, AT&T Labs

Yesim Akdeniz , Managing Director for Network Services, Citi

Laura Deaner , CISO, Northwestern Mutual

Key Sessions Include:

New additions to this year's program include the Multi-Cloud Cybersecurity Space Jam and an entire conference track devoted to Enterprise Private 5G.

The Private 5G program will explore the future of private wireless for mobility applications and use cases enabling enterprise digital transformation. Conference sessions will feature leading private cellular network enterprise adopters, suppliers, service providers and solution integrators. Attendees will learn how to leverage the power of private 5G at the cloud edge.

The Multi-Cloud Cybersecurity Space Jam is hosted by ONUG's Automated Cloud Governance (ACG) Working Group. This special evening event, taking place October 24 at 6:30 PM, will test the skills and knowledge of SOC practitioners while showcasing the benefits of adopting the working group's open source Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF). Registration is still open for this event.

ONUG Fall is hosted by GSK, and co-chaired by Nick Lippis and EY's Alexandra Shulman-Peleg, and supported by sponsors: Alkira, Apcela, Asimily, AtSign, AutoCloud, Aviatrix, Bluecat, Broadcom, Cisco, CloudQuery, Cradlepoint, Dell, Elisity, F5, Fortinet, Gluware, Graphiant, Grokstream, Infinidat, IP Fabric, Kivera, Microland, NetBox, NetOne, Network to Code, Nokia, Nutanix, Oceus, Presidio, Qrypt, Quantea, Riverbed, Selector AI, Tenable, Verizon, World Wide Technology and Zscaler.

News media or analysts who wish to attend may request a press pass by contacting Joann Varello or by registering here for the live pass and here for the digital event.

ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to register for the Fall 2023 event by visiting https://onug.net/fall-2023/

For more information on ONUG, please visit onug.net .

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG.

